Curt Chambers' 'Good Thing' Is The Perfect Summer Song To Lift Your Spirits

Curt Chambers takes us into summer with one of the most anticipated country songs "Good Thing". The single released July on all digital and streaming sites Click Here. "A soaring arena anthem with a seductive bass beat and infectious chorus," explains Sounds Like Nashville in an exclusive premiere on July 8. "Good Thing" has Chambers referencing all the clichés that come to mind about finding true love.

Listen to "Good Thing"

Curt Chambers will stun listeners with his new single "Good Thing". The country upbeat song features Chambers distinctive velvety vocals and rhythmic off-beat lines that are sure to have you spinning and dancing around your room in no time. It is the perfect summertime tune and a must have addition to your summer playlist. The driving soundtrack is complete with an extravagant guitar solo, but you would not expect anything less from Curt Chambers.

In the bridge of the single Curt inspires us to live in the moment as he sings "Things are gonna come and then they go. They gonna roll how they roll and you know when you know". This song speaks to the moments when we first meet someone and aren't sure if we should pursue them. Sometimes you have a flicker of a feeling and know when it's a "Good Thing". Those are the moments you have to take a chance on.

"There is a lot of negativity right now. I wanted to remind people to focus on what is important in life and what makes them happy. I wanted to make people happy. - Curt Chambers

"Good Thing" was co-written by Curt Chambers and Jamie Kenney Carver (Warner/Chappell). The song was released with Heart Songs Corporation/Shahora Music. Produced by Curt Chambers for One In The Chamber. Mixed by David Pittenger and mastered by Trevor Fedele. Vocal production and engineering by Noland Neal Seals, digital editing by Curt Chambers. Vocals and Guitar by Curt Chambers. Drums by Grady Saxman, Lead Guitar by Justin Ostrander. Keys by Alex Write. BGV done by Noland Neal Seals with additional programming by Curt Chambers.

