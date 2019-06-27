Cult Leader Release Chilling New Video For A PATIENT MAN

Last year, SLC outfit Cult Leader released their shapeshifting, genre bending album A Patient Man to universal acclaim. Claustrophobic in theme and ambitious in scope, the album marked the band's most adventurous chapters. In the midst of a UK + European tour, Cult Leader have unveiled a stark and disquieting new video to accompany the album's titular track.

Recorded and engineered by Kurt Ballou at God City Studios (Converge, Nails, High On Fire), A Patient Man takes listeners on a sonic rollercoaster ride from moment one. The ten-song album is driven by a weave work of unorthodox metallic riffing and fueled by hyper-aggressive percussion. While the technical proficiency is impressive, it's in their use of dynamics where Cult Leader truly shine.

Along with tried-and-true claustrophobic dirges, A Patient Man also contains four beautifully brooding epics, each one typifying a maturation and sense of melody with which few "extreme" bands would dare dabble. A Patient Man is available everywhere now via Deathwish Inc.

Cult Leader are currently touring throughout the UK and Europe with label mates Birds In Row on select shows. A full itinerary can be found below.

Cult Leader - On Tour:

June 27 Leeds, UK @ Temple Of Boom *

June 28 Manchester, UK @, Rebellion *

June 29 Bournemouth, UK @ The Anvil *

June 30 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

July 1 Antwerp, BEL @ Kavka Oudaan

July 2 Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

July 3 Hamburg, GER @ Hafenklang

July 4 Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival

July 5 Gotenborg, SWE @ Sticky Fingers

July 6 Grunerlokka, NO @ Vaterland Bar & Scene

w/ Birds In Row

A Patient Man - Track Listing:

1. I Am Healed

2. Curse of Satisfaction

3. Isolation in the Land of Milk and Honey

4. To: Achlys

5. A World Of Joy

6. Craft of Mourning

7. Share My Pain

8. Aurum Reclusa

9. A Patient Man

10. The Broken Right Hand of God





