Crystal Waters to Release New Single 'Dance, Dance, Dance'

Pioneer Dance-Pop Crossover Artist Crystal Waters is set to release a much anticipated single, “DANCE, DANCE, DANCE” on Sept 22nd.  

The single will be ahead of multiple singles leading up to a much celebrated EP.   Crystal will be collaborating with Quantize and Sparta to get this forthcoming single out to the masses.  

DJ Spen, owner of Quantize Recordings says “Crystal has been delivering hits since the 90’s and what she knows is how to deliver a hook!  Dance, Dance, Dance definitely delivers!”  

“I am very excited to take this with the help of Kevin Liles’ Sparta to bring this banger to the market,” says the excitable DJ/Music Executive.  

“I am ready to get fresh music out and I am excited to get the full reaction to the song as I start adding it to my set lists,” concludes the House Legend. 

Crystal will have her chance to get some of the biggest critics in fashion to hear her new hit as she embarks on a Fashion journey in Fall 2023 and will be involved with highbrow media savvy fashion events during NYC and London.  

To kick off this extravaganza Waters will collaborate with UNTITLED MAGAZINE and The Public Hotel in NYC to perform at the hotel’s kick off party for Fashion Week on the 6th of September.   Waters will deliver her high energy hits and she will leave nothing on the dance floor as she slays well-known tracks like “GYPSY WOMAN,” “100 % PURE LOVE, “DESTINATION UNKOWN,” “IN DA GHETTO,” and others.  

Waters will continue her exploration in fashion with performances at Fashion Events at Dumbo House (Brooklyn, NY), Sony Hall with Diplo and Friends, 180 The Strand London, G-A-Y’s HEAVEN, Parc Chinois, and has also been given the honor for the OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AWARD – ICON AWARDS.  

The Icon Awards are helmed by founder Helen Georgio and co-founder Rachael Lewis and is a prominent events company that combines the worlds of fashion and music to raise funds and awareness for charitable causes.  

The Events have made a significant impact on various charitable causes through its fundraising initiatives. The funds raised from fashion shows, exhibitions, and music concerts have been directed towards organizations dedicated to causes such as poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and social justice.

By partnering with carefully selected charities, Icon Events ensures that the funds raised are channeled effectively to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.  Crystal will announce more tour dates as the “Dance, Dance, Dance” song explodes to the masses.



