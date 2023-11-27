Crystal Waters Celebrates Google Collabration With Keke Palmer for '100% Black-Owned'

Crystal Waters and Keke Palmer Collaborate on Google Project

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Pioneer Dance-Pop Crossover Artist Crystal Waters released an amazing banger: “DANCE, DANCE, DANCE” on Sept 22nd.   The single will be ahead of multiple singles leading up to a much-anticipated album.  

Crystal collaborated with Quantize Recordings with this single to get out to the masses.  DJ Spen, owner of Quantize Recordings says “Crystal has been delivering hits since the 90's and what she knows is how to deliver a hook!  “DANCE, DANCE, DANCE” definitely delivers!”  says the excitable DJ/Music Executive.  

“I am ready to get fresh music out and I am excited to get the full reaction to the song as I start adding it to my setlists” says the House Legend.  DJ Spen was right because if early reaction says anything this will be indeed the delivered hit for Ms. Waters. The proof is in the pudding with UK's Weekend Kiss FM Superstar DJ, Majestic has gotten behind the record saying “This is a banging tune, (Azello Remix always deliver!)” 

The song also was named “SINGLE OF THE WEEK” at Gaydio Radio and was premiered on SiriusXM's UTOPIA Channel.   “DANCE,DANCE, DANCE” is anticipated to hit the TOP 5 on the UK's Dance Music Week Chart as the remix package also just peaked at #4 on the iTunes Chart.

Waters has recently enjoyed and felt the acclaim with her fans recently during New York and London Fashion Week after fully SOLD OUT gigs at NY Fashion Week Kick of Party at the Public Hotel, Soho House's DUMBO HOUSE, Soho House's 180 The Strand, London's G.A.Y, and a performance at the closing of Malan Breton's fashion show in February.  

Waters continues the buzz for “DANCE, DANCE, DANCE” with several performances at ART BASEL which includes Soho House's Kick Off Basel White Tent Party hosted by UNTITLEDMAGAZINE and the biggest Gay Dance Party at the acclaimed PALACE on Miami Beach.  Crystal Waters' will also begraced on the digital cover for UNTITLEDMAGAZINE micro-Magazines celebrating their Art Basel issue which will also add to her RESERVEDMAGAZINE digital cover proclaiming the career of the Queen of House Music.

If that is not exciting enough, in homage to the 30 Year Celebration to the Crystal Waters' International Chart Topper, 100% Pure Love, Google and actress, tv personality, and singer, KeKe Palmer have done a remake of the iconic tune to commemorate  Google's Black Friday Day with Palmer's “100% BLACK OWNED” which will be released on Waters' IAH Records: https://youtu.be/S29xhu4QvSY?si=eoRM2kd6R_WnkTVs .   “I am very excited to see that one of my song's is being honored in such a way and KeKe Palmer kicked it out of the park!”  says the House Legend.

Crystal will announce more tour dates as the “Dance, Dance, Dance” explodes to the masses.  

Check it out here:



