Cruel Santino Announces New Album KINGS OF THE BOUNCE

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Cruel Santino has announced a new album, KINGS OF THE BOUNCE, arriving four years after his sophomore release Subaru Boy: FINAL HEAVEN. The Nigerian artist, songwriter, and filmmaker introduced the project with two new songs, INTERNATIONAL COLLECTOR and OZ, released via Native Records/Warner Records.

Known for treating every release as a fully realized world rather than simply a collection of songs, Cruel Santino once again expands the boundaries of contemporary African music, blending genre, visual storytelling, and culture into a singular creative vision.

The hypnotic 'International Collector' pairs Santino's understated melodic delivery with atmospheric production and fluid percussion, reflecting the global perspective that has long defined his artistry.

'I started working on the song in 2022 and kept returning to it over time,' Santino says. 'I'm always creating across different mediums—music, film, visuals—and sometimes a song needs space to become what it's supposed to be. After connecting with Anatole Muster in 2025, I realized there was another layer the record needed. I wanted it to feel more cinematic and truly introduce the world I'm building with Kings Of The Bounce.'

Meanwhile, the 'International Collector' music video nods to a bigger narrative at play. Santino first appears in futuristic body armor among armed guards in a shipyard. Next, he's in a chaotic board room while an interrogation goes down nearby. It's a stylish and captivating glimpse at a new story unfolding.

The second track, 'Oz.,' reunites Cruel Santino with longtime collaborator and producer Vic Reagan and features Nigerian rapper Jeriq on a collaboration fans have eagerly anticipated.

''Oz.' represents one of the original foundations of what I call the bounce,' Santino explains. 'It goes back to the sounds and energy that inspired this journey. Vic is one of my closest friends, and having Jeriq on the record made it feel complete. Fans have been asking for this one for a long time, so I'm excited it's finally here.'

Together, 'International Collector' and 'Oz.' offer the first glimpse into King Of The Bounce—a fearless new body of work that continues Cruel Santino's reputation as one of the most innovative artists to emerge from Africa's Global Creative movement. As always, he's less interested in fitting into genres than creating entirely new worlds.

More music from The Kings Of The Bounce era will be announced soon.

About Cruel Santino

Cruel Santino is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, filmmaker, and multidisciplinary creative widely recognized as one of the pioneering voices behind West Africa's Alté movement. Celebrated for his genre-defying sound and cinematic world-building, he has earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, British GQ, and Huck while cultivating a global audience through acclaimed projects including Mandy & The Jungle and Subaru Boys: FINAL HEAVEN. Working across music, film, animation, gaming, and digital media, Cruel Santino continues to redefine contemporary African creativity with immersive artistic universes that push culture forward. His forthcoming album, King Of The Bounce, marks the beginning of his next creative chapter.

Cruel Santino directed the music video for INTERNATIONAL COLLECTOR himself, depicting a futuristic narrative that hints at the larger world he is building for KINGS OF THE BOUNCE. He said the song took shape over several years before connecting with Anatole Muster in 2025 pushed him toward a more cinematic direction for the new era.

Photo Credit: - Michelle Janssen



Photo Credit: - Michelle Janssen

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