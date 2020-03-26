Crucifix Releases Video For 'Forsaken'

Georgia based recording artist Crucifix has released his new music video for "Forsaken."

Watch below!

Produced by Burn County, the video was shot directed by Crucifix and Joshua Kirk, set in the backwoods of Wisconsin amidst a cinematic snowfall as Crucifix pours his heart out over every line.



"Forsaken" is the latest single from Crucifix's new album "Desperado", which was released under The Lacs's Dirt Rock Empire label imprint. The album has produced some of Cruce's biggest and gripping songs to date including "Georgia Rain", "My Way", and features guest appearances by Dirt Rock Empire brethren The Lacs on "Dead Man Walking" and Hard Target on "Your Happy Life".

Born in Atlanta Georgia and raised as the son of missionaries in East Africa, Cruce spent much of his early childhood bouncing from continent to continent, soaking in a very different and sometimes difficult perspective on the world. It's these experiences that continue to fuel his music today. Having worked with a wide array of artists, Crucifix's bold and trademark sound can be heard on tracks with the likes of Bubba Sparxxx, The Lacs, Tech N9ne, Jelly Roll, Rittz, Madchild, Twiztid, Boondox, Sean Paul of Youngbloodz, Moonshine Bandits, Goodie Mob and Nappy Roots among other. As well as appearing on MTV, VH1 and radio across the globe.





