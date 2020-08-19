Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Crucifix Releases Confront His Demons & Makes Positive Changes In New Music Video For 'Mindfield'

"Mindfield" is the seventh music video from Cruce's latest Top 40 Billboard album, "Desperado"

Aug. 19, 2020  

Georgia based recording artist Crucifix has released his new music video for "Mindfield" online. Produced by Wess Nyle, directed by Crucifix & Joshua Kirk, "Mindfield" is the seventh music video from Cruce's latest Top 40 Billboard album, "Desperado". The video takes viewers on a cinematic journey into the battlefield of the mind as Crucifix discovers that overcoming struggles isn't about just surviving the fire, but learning to dance in the flames.

Born in Atlanta Georgia, raised in Central and East Africa, Cruce spent most of his early childhood bouncing from continent to continent, soaking in a wide influence of music, language and culture. It's these experiences that continue to fuel his art to this day.

Having worked with a wide array of artists, Crucifix's unique and signature sound can be heard on tracks with the likes of Bubba Sparxxx, The Lacs, Tech N9ne, Jelly Roll, Rittz, Madchild, Twiztid, Boondox, Sean Paul of Youngbloodz, Moonshine Bandits, Goodie Mob and Nappy Roots among other. Appearing on MTV, VH1 and radio across the globe.


