Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Crown The Empire Announce New Album 'DOGMA'

Crown The Empire Announce New Album 'DOGMA'

Their fifth studio album DOGMA will be out April 28 via Rise Records.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Genre-bending, modern post-metalcore quartet, Crown The Empire have announced their fifth studio album DOGMA out April 28 via Rise Records.

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.

"The lyrics are less wordy and lofty. It's more honest and direct," shares vocalist Andy Leo who offers a candid perspective on paranormal encounters, manic dreams, and the depths of quarantine.

"We brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we've done more recently," shares longtime bassist and screamer Hayden Tree on the band's new era. "The high-energy, fast-paced, hard-hitting riffs, with the band's more melodic side, mashed together into an updated sound."

DOGMA will include previously released singles "Immortalize," "In Another Life" featuring Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, and "Dancing With The Dead," which combined have garnered 11.5M+ streams to date. The album will also include a collaboration with Palaye Royale's Remington Leith.

Alongside the announcement, the band offers another glimpse at their forthcoming record with the title track, "DOGMA."

Crown The Empire will hit the road this spring in support of Texas hard-rock band Nothing More. The tour follows the success of Crown The Empire's 2022 Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour, one of the band's most successful headline tours of their career, and the fall leg of Knotfest Roadshow, supporting Slipknot and Ice Nine Kills.

CROWN THE EMPIRE TOUR DATES

supporting Nothing More
3/31 Richmond, VA - The National
4/1 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
4/2 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
4/4 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
4/5 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
4/7 Philadelphia, PA - TLA
4/8 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
4/9 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
4/11 Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre
4/12 Dubuque, AL - Five Flags Civic Center
4/13 Clive, IA - Horizons Event Center
4/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
4/16 Omaha, NE - The Admiral
4/17 Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
4/19 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
4/21 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater
4/22 Edmonton, AB - Midway
4/24 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
4/25 Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory
4/27 Seattle, WA - Neptune
4/28 Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater
4/29 Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory
5/1 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades - SOLD OUT
5/2 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
5/3 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
5/5 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

Crown the Empire have steadily established themselves over the past decade as a force of nature in the rock world. They have shared stages with Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, Falling in Reverse, Underoath, and more.

To date, the band has released four studio albums - The Fallout (2012), The Resistance: Rise of The Runaways (2014), Retrograde (2016), and Sudden Sky (2019) and has garnered praise from Alternative Press, Billboard, Kerrang!, Nylon, Rock Sound, and more. Their impressive catalog has earned them 825M paid streams worldwide.

Crown The Empire is Andy Leo (vocals), Brandon Hoover (guitar), Hayden Tree (bass/vocals), and Jeeves Avalos (drums).



French International Pop Sensation Jain Unveils New Single The Fool Photo
French International Pop Sensation Jain Unveils New Single 'The Fool'
The song is the first off her much-anticipated new album coming this spring on Columbia/Sony Music France. A new chapter for the multi-cultural popstar both personally and artistically, this poetic body of work is inspired by self-empowerment, new chances and beginnings, and the need to overcome one’s fears.
Cody Cozz To Release Wanna Be That Guy Single Tomorrow Photo
Cody Cozz To Release 'Wanna Be That Guy' Single Tomorrow
The Pueblo, Colorado native met Campbell after opening one of Craig’s shows, and the two started a kinship that led to signing with Grindstone Recordings. Though now a Nashville resident, he regularly returns home to perform and has opened for the likes of Jon Pardi, Clay Walker, Michael Ray, Mitchell Tenpenny, and others.
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily to Release Love In Exile Debut LP Photo
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily to Release 'Love In Exile' Debut LP
Love In Exile asks you to step inside its sense of time, to stretch out alongside these delightful and unhurriedly unfolding songs. Profound impact is achieved with minimal instrumentation: Vijay Iyer on pianos and electronics, Shahzad Ismaily on bass and Moog synth, and Arooj Aftab’s exquisite Urdu vocals. Watch the new visualizer for the singles!
NUBS Releases I Surrender Featuring Odd Squad Family & Krizz Kaliko Photo
NUBS Releases 'I Surrender' Featuring Odd Squad Family & Krizz Kaliko
NUBS will release his solo debut album ABLED due out March 24th everywhere you stream music. Along with the announcement of the new album, NUBS has dropped a single and video for “I Surrender” ft. Krizz Kaliko, The Kaleidoscope Kid, & Odd Squad Family out now and available everywhere you stream music!

From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK SeriesNetflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK Series
February 22, 2023

This year, the series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.
Reba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor As Series Announces Competition ChangesReba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor As Series Announces Competition Changes
February 22, 2023

Reba joins superstar coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that begin April 17.
Christine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative EraChristine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative Era
February 22, 2023

The multifaceted French phenomenon Christine and the Queens announces the American live debut of his new creative era. On top of his highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival return for the third time, he’ll perform live in San Francisco on 4.13 and will play Coachella side shows in San Diego on 4.18 and LA’s Fonda on 4.19.
Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'
February 22, 2023

Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.) Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Daydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LPDaydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LP
February 22, 2023

Chicago-based psych-pop multi-instrumentalist Elijah Montez, the frontman and sole songwriter of Daydream Review shares a new hypnotic single 'No Eternity' out everywhere now, that aims to imagine a future beyond a discouraging past and present. Daydream Review will be taking the new music around his home city of Chicago, IL this spring.
share