Crown The Empire Announce New Album 'DOGMA'

Genre-bending, modern post-metalcore quartet, Crown The Empire have announced their fifth studio album DOGMA out April 28 via Rise Records.

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.

"The lyrics are less wordy and lofty. It's more honest and direct," shares vocalist Andy Leo who offers a candid perspective on paranormal encounters, manic dreams, and the depths of quarantine.

"We brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we've done more recently," shares longtime bassist and screamer Hayden Tree on the band's new era. "The high-energy, fast-paced, hard-hitting riffs, with the band's more melodic side, mashed together into an updated sound."

DOGMA will include previously released singles "Immortalize," "In Another Life" featuring Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, and "Dancing With The Dead," which combined have garnered 11.5M+ streams to date. The album will also include a collaboration with Palaye Royale's Remington Leith.

Alongside the announcement, the band offers another glimpse at their forthcoming record with the title track, "DOGMA."

Crown The Empire will hit the road this spring in support of Texas hard-rock band Nothing More. The tour follows the success of Crown The Empire's 2022 Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour, one of the band's most successful headline tours of their career, and the fall leg of Knotfest Roadshow, supporting Slipknot and Ice Nine Kills.

CROWN THE EMPIRE TOUR DATES

supporting Nothing More

3/31 Richmond, VA - The National

4/1 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

4/2 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

4/4 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

4/5 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

4/7 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

4/8 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4/9 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/11 Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

4/12 Dubuque, AL - Five Flags Civic Center

4/13 Clive, IA - Horizons Event Center

4/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

4/16 Omaha, NE - The Admiral

4/17 Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

4/19 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

4/21 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

4/22 Edmonton, AB - Midway

4/24 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

4/25 Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory

4/27 Seattle, WA - Neptune

4/28 Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater

4/29 Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory

5/1 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades - SOLD OUT

5/2 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/3 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5/5 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

Crown the Empire have steadily established themselves over the past decade as a force of nature in the rock world. They have shared stages with Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, Falling in Reverse, Underoath, and more.

To date, the band has released four studio albums - The Fallout (2012), The Resistance: Rise of The Runaways (2014), Retrograde (2016), and Sudden Sky (2019) and has garnered praise from Alternative Press, Billboard, Kerrang!, Nylon, Rock Sound, and more. Their impressive catalog has earned them 825M paid streams worldwide.

Crown The Empire is Andy Leo (vocals), Brandon Hoover (guitar), Hayden Tree (bass/vocals), and Jeeves Avalos (drums).