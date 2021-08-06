Crossing I's Dotting T's Release Debut Self-Titled EP Out Now

California based alternative rock band Crossing I's Dotting T's have officially released their new debut self-titled EP out today via Golden Robot / Riot Records.

The four track endeavor was produced and engineered at Pale Moon Audio by Alex Estrada (known for his work with Joyce Manor, Touche Amore, Nails, Silver Snakes and more) and mastered by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden Recording studios (Well known for his work with Deafheaven and others). Fans can listen to Crossing I's Dotting T's now at smarturl.it/CIDT-Self-Titled-EP.

On Crossing I's Dotting T's EP, vocalist / frontman Matt Mucerino shares, "This EP is inspired by the death of my cousin/best friend who left us at the age of 21 due to cancer. 'See You At Your Funeral' is specifically about him, and the remaining songs talk of depression, anxiety, questioning society, the inevitability of death, as well as just simply not feeling wanted in certain moments.

It is a mixed bag with no one main influence, but we took inspiration from a lot of 90's alt rock bands like Nirvana, The Pixies, Foo Fighters, Jawbreaker, as well as newer bands such as Joyce Manor, to create a blueprint for what Crossing I's Dotting T's will sound like. It is Grunge meets Emo meets Alt-Rock meets Pop-Punk. A quick 4-song EP, there is something for everyone on this."

Ahead of the release, Crossing I's Dotting T's shared two singles, "Dissatisfied" and most recently "Regret Stained Memories," which landed the band coverage from The New Fury, V13, and more.

Self-proclaimed "emotive-alternative rock," Crossing I's Dotting T's is a raw, original force that morphs different rock genres such as alternative, punk and emo. This combo provides hard-hitting yet catchy songs with big choruses, intended to evoke emotion. Starting in his bedroom and car in Orange County, Matt Mucerino started to write songs until he teamed up with Alex Estrada of Pale Moon Audio (known for his work with Joyce Manor, Touché, Amoré and Nails, as well as being the frontman of Silver Snakes). Estrada has helped produce and engineer the Crossing I's Dotting T's debut EP. Picking up an endorsement from Orange Amps and Ernie Ball, Crossing I's and Dotting T's will be taking the world by storm.