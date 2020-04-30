Crooked Colours And Don Toliver Team Up For 'No Idea (Crooked Colours Remix)'

Acclaimed Australian indie-dance trio CROOKED COLOURS have unveiled an upbeat, summer-ready new remix of Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records recording artist DON TOLIVER's hit track, "No Idea." The irresistibly catchy "No Idea (Crooked Colours Remix)" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track is accompanied by a captivating visualizer, streaming now.

Watch and listen below!

Last weekend, CROOKED COLOURS took the 'virtual stage' at ROOM SERVICE FESTIVAL presented by Proximity, Trap Nation, and Chill Nation. The three-day virtual festival featured a variety of top-tier artists across the globe and raised money in support of Sweet Relief and Feeding America.

Stay tuned for more from CROOKED COLOURS later this year!





