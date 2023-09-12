Cristoph Announces Debut 'O2C' (Open To Close) North American 2023 Tour

The tour is touching down in Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, Toronto, and many more.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Hot on the heels of wrapping up a monumental summer run packed with performances at numerous coveted venues and festivals, Newcastle, U.K. native CJ Costigan - alias Cristoph -  has announced his forthcoming “O2C” Fall 2023 North American tour.

The news arrives shortly after the release of his highly-anticipated rework of Eli & Fur’s “Last Train,” which headed their late summer remix album, Follow The Dark (Remixed). Set to unfurl its wings this October, the autumnal journey will see the progressive house giant introduce his innovative live open-to-close show concept across 15 of North America's elite music hubs, touching down in Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, Toronto, and many more.

It's undeniable: Cristoph's calendar this year has been jam-packed. Amidst continuous touring, including festival performances at Creamfields UK, Interstellar, Seismic Dance Event, Beyond Wonderland, Arc Festival, and headlining slots at numerous clubs around the world, his dedication to his craft and connection with his fans remains the cornerstone of his ever-evolving legacy.

In addition to his saturated 2023 touring schedule, he found time to deliver a continuous output of well-received musical projects, including releases on SHÉN, Defected Recordings, and his own imprint, Consequence of Society. Cristoph's meteoric rise in the U.S. music scene is a testament to his unparalleled talent and work ethic.

His growing popularity stateside, combined with an insatiable demand from fans and venues, compelled him to make a strategic move, relocating from the U.K. to the U.S. this past year, further solidifying his position as a global powerhouse in the electronic music industry.

With the “O2C” concept, Cristoph intends to take his crowds on an intimate journey. With zero openers, gimmicks, and an extended open-to-curfew play time on each stop, his upcoming Fall tour will see the electronic music maestro curate an experience like no other. Tickets are on sale now Click Here.

From sneaking into his local club to DJ as a teen to performing a season-long residency at Ibiza’s newest and most extravagant club, Cristoph’s journey to global stardom is a tale of passion and hard work, underpinned by a supreme talent and energy which has seen the British DJ and producer catapult into the eyes-and ears-of dance music’s biggest names.

Inspired by the Chicago house scene whilst growing up in Newcastle, England, Cristoph sought influence from the sounds of acts like Masters at Work and the progressive tones of Sasha & Digweed, as well as his own upbringing. With Cristoph’s brother landing him his first spot in a local Newcastle venue, the DJ’s father was the figure responsible for the purchase of his first pair of decks.

Mastering his craft on vinyl, Cristoph soon started to hone his talents in the studio, receiving his first big break via the tutorship of Hot Since 82, aka Daley Padley. Following his widely supported release ‘Alone’ on Knee Deep in Sound, it was a meeting with another of dance music’s A-list names that changed the course of Cristoph’s future, when Eric Prydz, impressed by the Geordie’s crisp productions and acclaimed EP ‘8-track’, offered him a spot on his new ‘Pryda Presents’ label.

Releases such as ‘Feel’ and ‘EPOCH’ saw Cristoph quickly become a giant in the world of progressive house. Bringing his atmospheric productions to all corners of the globe, Cristoph’s sumptuous tones have seen the DJ play at the world’s biggest festivals and events, including Tomorrowland, Hideout, Parklife, Creamfields, Ultra Miami and EDC Las Vegas.

That was soon followed by a 3-month residency at Hï, Ibiza, which further instilled his unique talent into the public consciousness, and helped cement ‘Breathe’, his collaboration with Camelphat, as an Ibiza anthem.

‘O2C’ FALL 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/13: Chicago, IL - Serum
10/14: Houston, TX - Bauhaus
10/20: Dallas, TX - It’ll Do
10/21: Brooklyn, NY - Kings Hall, Avant Gardner
10/27: Washington, DC - Soundcheck
10/31: San Francisco, CA - Audio
11/02: Toronto, CA - CODA 
11/03: Boston, MA - Bijou
11/04: Toronto, CA - CODA  **SOLD OUT**
11/09: Seattle, WA - Q Club
11/10: Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
11/11: Minneapolis, MN - The Vault
11/16: Denver, CO  - Meow Wolf
11/17: Tempe, AZ - Darkstar
11/18: Los Angeles, CA - Sound




