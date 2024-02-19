Cris Jacobs Shares Drops New Song 'Daughter, Daughter'

Acclaimed artist Cris Jacobs has released the highly personal new song “Daughter, Daughter,” sharing thoughts no parent should have to consider. The track appears on the singer/songwriter/guitarist's first album in five years, One Of These Days (out April 26th on Soundly Music).

“'Daughter, Daughter' is a song I wish I never had to write,” say Jacobs. “But as a parent of school aged children in today's world, there's a struggle that we all experience. We want to protect our kids, shield them from violence, but also maintain some naivety to not live in constant fear. We want to still preserve the innocence they deserve, as children.”

He adds, "One evening, after a soulful conversation with my friend, a fellow musician and father, Paul, ruminating on how to change the world, the song poured out of me – part blues, part prayer. A plea for some sort of answer. It's a helpless feeling.”

The dark and bluesy track features the duo of Jacobs on cigar box guitar and the masterful Jerry Douglas, who also produced the album, on lap steel. Jacobs wrote all 11 of the tracks on One Of These Days. The songs exude his detailed storytelling, intimate lyrics and thoughtful observations all rooted in a foundation of folk, blues, gospel and bluegrass with a contemporary tone.

He enlisted some amazing artists/friends to contribute to the recording, including The Infamous Stringdusters (Travis Book, Andy Falco, Jeremy Garrett, Andy Hall and Chris Pandolfi), who serve as the backing band, with Lee Ann Womack, Billy Strings, Lindsay Lou, Sam Bush, The McCrary Sisters and of course Douglas.

Writing the new songs was a cathartic process for Jacobs. Following the pandemic, like so many, he found himself dealing with a difficult bout of depression, but he sought help and took up meditation. He came through it and in doing so realized that, aside from his family, creating music gave him a sense of purpose and thus reignited his drive. He wrote all of the songs in his barn with just himself and a guitar.

The process was healing and inspiring, and you can feel that throughout the entirety of One Of These Days. Cris Jacobs is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on April 27th.

