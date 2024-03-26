Creed to Release 'Greatest Hits' Album On Vinyl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As CREED readies to embark on their first headlining shows in over a decade, Craft Recordings celebrates the recently reunited band and their enduring catalog of music with the first wide vinyl release of their multiplatinum-selling Greatest Hits collection.

Originally issued in 2004 as a limited-edition pressing, the 13-track compilation spans the GRAMMY and American Music Award-winning band's first three albums (1997's My Own Prison, 1999's Human Clay, and 2001's Weathered) and features such chart-topping singles as “Higher,” “One Last Breath,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “My Sacrifice.” As a special bonus, the 2-LP set features an etching on Side D that mirrors the cover art.

Arriving May 24th and available for pre-order today, Greatest Hits can also be found in a variety of limited exclusives, including Green Smoke vinyl (via CREED's official store), Orange Smoke (Craft Recordings), Red Smoke (Target), Gray Smoke (Best Buy), and Blue Smoke (Walmart). The collection is also available to stream/download now.

To gear up for the reunion, the band are remastering their iconic music videos in HD. Head to CREED's official YouTube channel to watch the newly restored video for “Higher,” and stay tuned for more to special announcements to follow.

CREED 2004 Tour Dates

4/18 – 4/21 - Summer of '99 Cruise

4/27 – 5/1 - Summer of '99 Cruise

7/17 - Green Bay, WI (Resch Center)

7/19 - Monticello, IA (Great Jones County Fair)

7/20 - Walker, MN (Moondance Events)

7/23 - Simpsonville, SC (CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park)

7/24 - Charlotte, NC (PNC Music Pavilion)

7/26 - Bristow, VA (Jiffy Lube Live)

7/27 - Virginia Beach, VA (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach)

7/30 - Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage)

7/31 - Detroit, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

8/2 - Cincinnati, OH (Riverbend Music Center)

8/3 - Burgettstown, PA (The Pavilion at Star Lake)

8/6 - Bridgeport, CT (Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater)

8/7 - Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)

8/9 - Maryland Heights, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis)

8/10 - Noblesville, IN (Ruoff Music Center - Indianapolis)

8/13 - Nashville, TN (Ascend Amphitheater)

8/14 - Pelham, AL (Oak Mountain Amphitheatre)

8/16 - Tinley Park, IL (Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre)

8/17 - Welch, MN (Treasure Island Amphitheater)

8/20 - Gilford, NH (BankNH Pavilion)

8/21 - Mansfield, MA (Xfinity Center)

8/23 - Hershey, PA (Hersheypark Stadium)

8/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY (Saratoga Performing Arts Center)

8/31 - San Bernardino, CA (Glen Helen Amphitheater)

9/1 - Wheatland, CA (Toyota Amphitheatre)

9/4 - Phoenix, AZ (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre)

9/6 - West Valley City, UT (Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly USANA))

9/7 - Greenwood Village, CO (Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre)

9/10 - Rogers, AR (Walmart AMP)

9/11 - Dallas, TX (Dos Equis Pavilion)

9/13 - San Antonio, TX (Frost Bank Center)

9/14 - Houston, TX (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston)

9/16 - Brandon, MS (Brandon Amphitheater)

9/18 - Raleigh, NC (Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek)

9/20 - Tampa, FL (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre)

9/21 - Palm Beach County, FL (iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre)

9/24 - Jacksonville, FL (Daily's Place)

9/25 - Alpharetta, GA (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre)

9/27 - Corfu, NY (Darien Lake Amphitheater)

9/28 - Atlantic City, NJ (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena)

11/2 - Oklahoma City, OK (Paycom Center)

11/3 - North Little Rock, AR (Simmons Bank Arena)

11/6 - Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

11/8 - Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)

11/9 - Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

11/12 - Corpus Christi, TX (American Bank Center Arena)

11/13 - Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena)

11/15 - Austin, TX (Moody Center)

11/16 - Bossier City, LA (Brookshire Grocery Arena)

11/19 - Grand Rapids, MI (Van Andel Arena)

11/20 - Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)

11/22 - Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

11/23 - Baltimore, MD (CFG Bank Arena)

11/25 - Montréal, QC (Bell Centre)

11/27 - Toronto, ON (Scotiabank Arena)

11/29 - New York City, NY (Madison Square Garden)

11/30 - Bangor, ME (Cross Insurance Center)

12/2 - Allentown, PA (PPL Center)

12/4 - Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena)

12/5 - Orlando, FL (Kia Center)

About CREED:

The GRAMMY and American Music Award-winning CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. The more than one billion streams between “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “My Own Prison” on Spotify alone is a testament to the band's enduring power. Nearly 30 years after CREED's formation, the ubiquitous anthems composed by singer Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, performed for millions of fans around the world together with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall, are part of modern rock and alternative's DNA.

My Own Prison (1997) is one of the late 20th century's biggest debuts. Human Clay (1999) and Weathered (2001) both entered the Billboard 200 chart at No.1. Full Circle (2009), released after a hiatus, bowed at No.1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No.2 on the Billboard 200. With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside iconic bands like Van Halen, Guns N' Roses, and Metallica as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA Diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of Human Clay in the United States.

After an eleven-year hiatus, CREED officially reunited in July 2023 and announced that they would be headlining two different Summer of '99 cruise festivals in April 2024 which resulted in immediate sell-outs and more North American tour dates this year.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann