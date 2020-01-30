Creamfields Unleash First Wave Acts For 2020 Edition, Featuring Tiesto, deadmau5, & More!

Some of the biggest names in electronic music have been announced for this year's Creamfields festival which returns to Daresbury in Cheshire this August Bank Holiday. Attracting a sell-out crowd of 70,000 last year, the festival is shaping up to build on its success with the 2020 edition welcoming an array of debut and exclusive performances from across the dance music spectrum.

Artists joining the already stacked line up in alphabetical order include Above & Beyond, Adam Beyer, Alesso, Andy C, ANNA, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), B.Traits, Ben Nicky, Boris Brejcha, Brennan Heart, Charlotte de Witte, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Cristoph, D-Block & S-te-Fan, Darren Styles, deadmau5, Denis Sulta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Disciples, Enrico Sangiuliano, Example, Ferry Corsten, Fisher, Gareth Emery, Gorgon City, Hannah Wants, Holy Goof, Hybrid Minds, Jamie Jones, Jauz, Jax Jones (Live), Joseph Capriati, Kölsch, Laidback Luke, La Fleur, Marco Carola, Mattn, Michael Bibi, Miss K8, MK, Oliver Heldens, Patrick Topping, Pete Tong, Sam Divine, Scooter, Simon Dunmore, Skream, Sonny Fodera, Sound Rush, Sub Focus DJ Set & ID, Sub Zero Project, Sven Väth, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, TNT, Vini Vici, W&W, Wildstylez, and Zatox.

This first wave announcement will see them joining previously announced headliners Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Eric Prydz HOLOSPHERE, Pendulum TRINITY, BICEP Live, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz and Camelphat.

With over 300 acts across the four-day weekend, fans can expect more announcements over the coming weeks. Creamfields returns to Daresbury in Cheshire, UK on 27th - 30th August Bank Holiday weekend. Ticket on sale now www.creamfields.com

