Craig Wedren Shares 'Sabbath Sessions Spring 2022'

To usher in the 2022 Spring Equinox, songwriter, singer, film & television composer and Shudder To Think frontman Craig Wedren has released "What We Feed Is What Will Grow" and "Shiva."

The tracks, together entitled Sabbath Sessions Spring 2022, are part of his acclaimed live improvised vocal-looping performance series intended to help facilitate connection to self and imagination, born out of the introspection of his longtime mindfulness and wellness practices and uniting many different strands of his varied musical aptitudes.

At the end of 2020, Wedren released Sabbath Sessions Vol. 1 - an album consisting of three of these sessions: "My Birthday," "Interdependence Day," and "Days of Awe." Earlier that same year, he launched his 13-episode Sabbath Sessions podcast series. The collection of musical meditations represent his first explorations of ambient choral music where Wedren developed his technique of sampling and looping his famously elastic voice resulting in a unique kind of sound bath.

Wedren also enjoys a prolific career as a film and television composer which includes his recent work with frequent collaborator and friend Anna Waronker (that dog.) for the hit SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS. Their track "No Return (Main Title Theme)" was released earlier this year via Lakeshore Records and saw Craig and Anna chat with media about the project with the likes of Pitchfork, Variety, Mashable and FLOOD. They note, "For the theme, we aimed to channel our off-kilter '90s roots into something that felt like 'then', but could only have been made NOW, just like the show."

Additionally, Craig's current film & television work included the fourth season of NBC's New Amsterdam along with Alex Shenkman; a recent Reno 911! film, and more. Throughout the year, Wedren has been sharing tracks and videos via his project, The Dream Dreaming: series of singles and videos that serve as a balance to his film and TV work, one inspiring the other and allowing Wedren to focus on a song and its visuals at the same time, candy flipping between the two as one informs the other.

The series includes previous releases "On My Tongue," which Brooklyn Vegan labeled "a catchy, breezy alt-rock song"; "Going Sane," a sonic continuation of the music he created with the acclaimed '90s DC-area band; and his love letter to his beloved wife and the since-departed city where they first fell in love, "W 52nd"; and "You Are Not Your Feelings."

Listen to the new release here: