Craig Campbell & Family Release 'White Christmas'

Craig Campbell fell in love with his wife and two daughters all over again during the pandemic lockdown. Evenings at home were spent singing around the old piano or Craig and Mindy being entertained by Preslee and Kinni Rose. Today, they are proud to release the Campbell Family version the holiday classic "White Christmas" on their Grindstone Records label.

"Ain't gonna lie...I love singing with my ladies," Craig posted on social media. "My wife is one of the best singers I know, and both of my daughters have beautiful voices. Getting all of us together for this classic song is a dream come true."

Just announced at City Winery Nashville, Craig Campbell Family & Friends Christmas Show in the Lounge on Saturday, December 20, 2021. Craig and his family have been performing for family, friends and fans for several years, and this year they're adding his full band and special guests.

Craig's current single, "Never Mine," recently became one of only three songs to hit #1 and remain there for 10 weeks on the CDX TRACtion True Indie Chart. The chart is compiled by CDX Nashville, a digtal and physical delivery music system for labels and artists to supply upcoming singles to all full-time US Country radio stations, satellite providers, syndicators and programming consultants.

People Magazine premiered the beautiful "Never Mine" music video, which was shot in Ft. Myers, produced and directed by Michael Hagerty and starred Craig's wife Mindy.

Craig heads to Alaska to perform with Jerrod Niemann in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Palmer, Alaska November 18, 19 and 20, respectively.

Listen to the new single here: