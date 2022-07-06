Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Coyle Girelli Announces 'Stripped' Album with 'Fireworks'

Coyle Girelli will release his latest collection Stripped on July 22.

Jul. 6, 2022  

English songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Coyle Girelli will release his latest collection Stripped on July 22 - pre-save. The 7-song collection of stripped-down, acoustic performances follows his latest full-length Funland which arrived earlier this year.

Stripped, features tracks from his debut album, Love Kills and, Funland, along with two covers of First Aid Kit's "Fireworks," and Leonard Cohen's "Famous Blue Raincoat," that were released today.

Discussing the inspiration, Girelli stated, "In addition to these stripped versions of my songs from 'Funland' and 'Love Kills,' I also wanted to throw a little something else in there and decided to record one of my all time favorite songs, 'Famous Blue Raincoat,' by one of my all time favorite artists, the late great Leonard Cohen. I subtly pulled on the melody and the words to add accents to areas of the song that maybe hadn't been accented in previous versions. I adore singing it: 'Thanks for the trouble you took from her eyes. I thought it was there for good so I never tried,' is one of my favorite all time lines.

I also recorded a cover of the First Aid Kit song 'Fireworks,' one of my favorite recent songs. A stunning melody, it glides, rises and falls like it's on a wave."

Originally "Modern Noir," "Flake," and "Funland" were written as acoustic songs as Girelli was exploring the sound of Funland, while "Here Comes My Baby" evokes Radiohead's more woozy moments between moody guitar motifs as it finds comfort in a lover's arms.

As a songwriter, Girelli has collaborated with a diverse group of celebrated songsmiths from Mac Davis to Linda Perry, and written for several world renowned pop acts. Girelli also works in theatre, co-composing the award-winning French musicals 'Robin des Bois' and 'Les Trois Mousquetaires.' Girelli previously fronted the alternative rock bands Your Vegas and The Chevin. A performance on the 'Late Show with David Letterman' led the host to state, "if I had a voice like that I'd run for President."

Listen to the new single here:



