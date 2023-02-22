Covet Announce New Album 'Catharsis'

Covet, the Bay area trio fronted by the effervescent, and wholly unique, guitar whiz Yvette Young, return with their third album, catharsis, on April 7 via Triple Crown Records.

"We did a lot of risk-taking on this album," Yvette explains. "I try to follow what excites me without heeding anybody's expectations. I'm leaning into melodies, tones, and textures and trying to use them to transport listeners.

The whole concept is escaping into a fantasy realm where the songs depict different characters and their own worlds. Each song is like their theme song. It's mostly instrumental, but when you close your eyes, I hope people will be transported into the character's story. Music has always been escapism for me and a great source of therapy.

My hope for this music is that it will take people somewhere and stir their imaginations, or at the very least, make them feel something. I named this record 'catharsis' because the word to me feels like a triumphant exodus. No matter the dire circumstances, music is one of those things that I've always needed to create to survive (in all senses of the word), and time and time again, I turn to guitar and songwriting as my outlet to uplift and feel like I have control over something in this chaotic universe."

A preview of the 8-song, Scott Evans (Thrice, Samiam) produced collection arrives today with the release of "Firebird," a track Yvette says she hopes will take listeners on a "total melodic joyride." A Tom Flynn-directed video (https://triplecrown.ffm.to/covet-firebirdmv) debuted this morning, with the clip reflecting the origin of the song, as Yvette adds:

"When my mom first emigrated to America, she balled out and got a red Pontiac Firebird. I hope it sounds like cruising down the highway with the wind blowing in your hair. I really wanted to lean into the catchiness of a melody and see how I could push some rock-n-roll tropes until something almost becomes cheesy-but not quite yet. Hopefully, the lighthearted and silly nature of the video reflects that."

Covet is Yvette Young (guitar/vocals), Brandon Dove (bass) and Jessica Burdeaux (drums). The Bay Area-born band released their debut album, effloresce in 2018, followed by technicolor in 2020. Exclaim said technicolor "sparkles with the wonder of creativity," Treble Zine described the 10-song collection as "engaging" and "dynamic," while Brooklyn Vegan said the band thrives on "sugar-sweet melodies."

Covet tour dates:

February 22 San Francisco Noise Pop (The UC Theatre)

April 7 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 8 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

April 9 Seattle, WA Neumos

April 11 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

April 13 Denver, CO Meow Wolf

April 14 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

April 15 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

April 17 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam Music Hall

April 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

April 20 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

April 21 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig

April 22 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

April 23 Montreal, QC Café Campus

April 25 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

April 26 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl

April 27 Boston, MA Royale

April 28 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

April 29 Vienna, VA Jammin' Java

May 1 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

May 2 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

May 3 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)

May 5 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

May 6 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

May 8 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

May 10 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

May 11 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

May 12 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

Tickets for all shows are on-sale now. Scarypoolparty and altopalo open on all dates.

