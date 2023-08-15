Courtney Barnett to Perform at the Grammy Museum

Courtney Barnett recently announced the release of the instrumental album End Of The Day. Comprised of 17 seamless improvisations which were originally created as part of the score to the documentary about Barnett titled Anonymous Club.

To celebrate the album's release Barnett announced a series of now sold out intimate shows across the US, with two more shows in Ventura and Sonoma announced today. The short tour will consist of intimate shows split in two sets.

The first set will see Barnett and collaborator Stella Mozgawa perform instrumental songs and improvisations from the soundtrack, the second will see Barnett performing songs and singing from her incomparable back-catalog.

Barnett will perform at The GRAMMY Museum on August 28th for a special night celebrating the album. The event, which is now sold out, will begin with a screening of Anonymous Club, after which Barnett will be joined by collaborator Stella Mozgawa on stage to play several instrumental compositions live. The two will then be joined onstage by Devendra Bahhart for an interview discussing their approach to making the score and the process involved for turning that into End Of The Day.

Barnett has already released the first three tracks of the album. "Start Somewhere," "Life Balance" and "First Slow" alongside a visual accompaniment directed by film-maker Claire Marie Vogel.

Barnett is also paying tribute to friends Chastity Belt today contributing to a just announced split 7" single series featuring Barnett and Kurt Vile. For this release, Kurt and Courtney each recorded a song from the band's third album, 2017's I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, in their signature styles.

Today, you can listen to Side C for Courtney's take on "Different Now," where she pulls the song from its Pacific Northwest haze, leaves it out to dry in the middle of the desert, and wrings something almost joyous from the original's ambiguity.

On the track Courtney Barnett offers: "This song is so special to me. I remember when the album came out and I listened to ‘different now’ over and over, I thought they were singing directly to me. It’s a perfect piece of songwriting, I showed it to Kurt and he would always sing it to me on tour. I love Chastity Belt. I’m pretty sure we met in 2014 at a record store in Seattle, then we toured together in 2015 and we’ve been friends ever since.”

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

October 11 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church - SOLD OUT

October 12 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust - SOLD OUT

October 13 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust - SOLD OUT

October 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church - SOLD OUT

October 15 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis - SOLD OUT

November 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

November 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

November 5 – Ventura, CA at Ventura Music Hall (tickets)

November 6 – Sonoma, CA at Gundlach Bundschu (tickets)

Photo credit: Pooneh Ghana