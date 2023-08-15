Courtney Barnett to Perform at the Grammy Museum

Barnett will perform at The GRAMMY Museum on August 28th for a special night celebrating the album.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Courtney Barnett to Perform at the Grammy Museum

Courtney Barnett recently announced the release of the instrumental album End Of The Day. Comprised of 17 seamless improvisations which were originally created as part of the score to the documentary about Barnett titled Anonymous Club.

To celebrate the album's release Barnett announced a series of now sold out intimate shows across the US, with two more shows in Ventura and Sonoma announced today. The short tour will consist of intimate shows split in two sets.

The first set will see Barnett and collaborator Stella Mozgawa perform instrumental songs and improvisations from the soundtrack, the second will see Barnett performing songs and singing from her incomparable back-catalog. 

Barnett will perform at The GRAMMY Museum on August 28th for a special night celebrating the album. The event, which is now sold out, will begin with a screening of Anonymous Club, after which Barnett will be joined by collaborator Stella Mozgawa on stage to play several instrumental compositions live. The two will then be joined onstage by Devendra Bahhart for an interview discussing their approach to making the score and the process involved for turning that into End Of The Day. 

Barnett has already released the first three tracks of the album. "Start Somewhere," "Life Balance" and "First Slow" alongside a visual accompaniment directed by film-maker Claire Marie Vogel.

Barnett is also paying tribute to friends Chastity Belt today contributing to a just announced split 7" single series featuring Barnett and Kurt Vile. For this release, Kurt and Courtney each recorded a song from the band's third album, 2017's I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, in their signature styles. 

Today, you can listen to Side C for Courtney's take on "Different Now," where she pulls the song from its Pacific Northwest haze, leaves it out to dry in the middle of the desert, and wrings something almost joyous from the original's ambiguity.

On the track Courtney Barnett offers: "This song is so special to me. I remember when the album came out and I listened to ‘different now’ over and over, I thought they were singing directly to me. It’s a perfect piece of songwriting, I showed it to Kurt and he would always sing it to me on tour. I love Chastity Belt. I’m pretty sure we met in 2014 at a record store in Seattle, then we toured together in 2015 and we’ve been friends ever since.”

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

October 11 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church - SOLD OUT

October 12 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust - SOLD OUT

October 13 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust - SOLD OUT

October 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church - SOLD OUT

October 15 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis - SOLD OUT

November 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

November 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

November 5 – Ventura, CA at Ventura Music Hall (tickets)

November 6 – Sonoma, CA at Gundlach Bundschu (tickets)

Photo credit: Pooneh Ghana



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
CHVRCHES to Reissue The Bones Of What You Believe For Anniversary Photo
CHVRCHES to Reissue 'The Bones Of What You Believe' For Anniversary

The album was produced by the band and recorded in Cook’s Alucard Studio in Glasgow, before being mixed by Rich Costey (Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Sigur Rós). The original album has been remastered for this Special Edition by Gavin Lurssen, who mastered the band’s most recent album Screen Violence.

2
Tori Kelly Sets Fall Tour Dates Photo
Tori Kelly Sets Fall Tour Dates

The intimate nine-date trek will take Tori Kelly across North America and begins on September 10, 2023, at The Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario. It will hit New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco, before wrapping with two nights in Los Angeles, CA on September 25-26.

3
GWAR Announces Age of Imbeciles Tour Photo
GWAR Announces 'Age of Imbeciles' Tour

The infamous Lords and Masters of Shock Rock will return to the road wreaking havoc, and laying waste to audiences across the US and Canada this Fall. The tour, featuring support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ on select dates, starts October 11th in Hampton Beach, NH and runs through October 30th in Orlando, FL. 

4
Kyle Gordon Releases First Single Planet of the Bass Photo
Kyle Gordon Releases First Single 'Planet of the Bass'

Gordon wrote the song to parody artists including Real McCoy, Culture Beat, and Aqua. The song is co-produced by Brooks Allison (Tonight Show writer), mixed and engineered by Jamie Siegel with Chrissi Poland on vocals. Gordon’s brother, Sam Gordon shot the viral Tiktok series, and the full-length music video was shot in Ohio by Loose Films.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on FridayOWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday
Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis MatchSebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match
Hays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in OctoberHays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in October
McKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on FridayMcKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on Friday

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE LION KING