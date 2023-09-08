Courtney Barnett Shares Instrumental Album 'End Of the Day'

A new and gorgeous chapter from Courtney Barnett is officially out today with the release of her instrumental album End Of The Day.

Comprised of 17 improvisations that were originally recorded in 2021 as part of the score to the film Anonymous Club, Barnett returned to these tracks a year later, remixing, re-ordering and reframing them into a seamless meditative collage.

Previously Barnett released the first three tracks of the album. "Start Somewhere", "Life Balance" and "First Slow".

Barnett also collaborated with film-maker Claire Vogel to create an album-length visual accompaniment to End Of The Day. Inspired by the album's artwork (an image of distant figures in blue raincoats climbing a hill near Niagara Falls) their imagery matches the record in its unfussy, beauty and intimacy.

To celebrate the songs being out into the world, Barnett will play a series of now sold out intimate shows across the US. Each show will be split in two sets with the first set will see Barnett and collaborator Stella Mozgawa performing instrumental songs and improvisations from the soundtrack, the second will see Barnett performing songs and singing from her incomparable back-catalog.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

October 11 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church - SOLD OUT

October 12 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust - SOLD OUT

October 13 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust - SOLD OUT

October 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church - SOLD OUT

October 15 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis - SOLD OUT

November 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

November 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

November 5 – Ventura CA at Ventura Music Hall - SOLD OUT

November 6 – Sonoma CA at Gundlach Bundschu

Photo credit: Pooneh Ghana



