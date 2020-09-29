Country Stampede Returns For 25th Year June 2021

Lineup includes Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and more!

Kansas' biggest multi-day music festival, Country Stampede (also known as Heartland Stampede) announced its official return in a press conference held this morning from Vaerus Aviation in Topeka. The longstanding music festival cancelled its 2020 festival due to the COVID-19 outbreak but will return bigger and better than ever on June 24 - 26, 2021 to Topeka's Country Stampede festival grounds.

In the press conference, which included Mayor De La Isla, Sean Dixon of Visit Topeka, and numerous dignitaries, event organizers announced this year's lineup will include the Academy of Country Music (ACM) current Male Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs ("Hurricane," "When It Rains it Pours," "Beautiful Crazy," "Beer Never Broke My Heart"), iHeart Radio's Best New Country Artist Morgan Wallen ("Whiskey Glasses," "Heartless," "7 Summers"), and this year's ACM New Male Artist of the Year Riley Green ("There Was this Girl," "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," "Numbers on Cars"). Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Country Stampede are $115 for a 3-day general admission pass, $55 for children (ages 6-12). Additional VIP and premium seating packages are also available through the festival website. Campsites start at $125 for the weekend, with additional amenities and RV packages also available at the festival website countrystampede.com.

190th Combat Air Commander, Colonel Dan Skoda and Brooks Pettit, president of Vaerus Aviation, also announced a partnership with Country Stampede to produce a two-day airshow at the neighboring Topeka Regional Airport. "Thunder Over the Heartland" will take flight June 26 and 27, 2021 and will feature a special night show on Saturday. Stampede attendees will be able to enter the airshows at no additional cost with a festival pass.

"Stampede-goers are in for a treat," said Wayne Rouse, president of Country Stampede. "'Thunder Over the Heartland' airshow is a perfect way to punctuate a memorable weekend of great country music and summer fun."

"This large-scale airshow will be a sensational display of aviation. Spectators of all ages will enjoy this special showcase from the 190th and other North American units," said Pettit. "Vaerus Aviation is overjoyed to be able to partner with Country Stampede to bring Topeka its biggest airshow in 30 years."

To stay up to date on all the news for Country Stampede's 25th Anniversary Music Festival, please be sure to visit their website at countrystampede.com, or follow them on Facebook @Country Stampede Festival.

