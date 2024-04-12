Country Newcomer Lee Tucker Debuts His New Beginnings With New Release “Ending Starts”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging country singer-songwriter Lee Tucker begins the next chapter of his artist career with the release of his new single "Ending Starts," available everywhere.

The new single, "Ending Starts," showcases Tucker's talent for storytelling and his innate ability to craft music that strikes a chord with listeners. Written with a collaboration of remarkable talents, including Nate Kenyon (Anthem Music), Trea Landon (Warner Chappell), Dustin Herring, and Lee Tucker himself, "Ending Starts" promises to be a captivating addition to Tucker's growing repertoire.

Produced by industry heavyweight Jamie Tate, whose credits include Thomas Rhett, Justin Moore, and Billy Currington, the track is set to take Tucker's career to new heights.

From the Georgia roots to the bright lights of Nashville and beyond, Tucker's path has been an incredible and notable journey that highlights the true heart and soul of his music. The unique ability to weave compelling narratives into his songs transcends throughout the genre.

As a member of the esteemed "Nashville Nights" collective, Tucker collaborates with a diverse array of songwriters, sharing their music and stories with audiences worldwide.