Country Music's Ralph Emery Passes Away at 88

Ralph Emery, a nationally renowned radio and television broadcaster and best-selling author who became one of Country Music's most well-known figures, passed away today, Saturday, January 15. He was 88.



With a career spanning more than half a century, he was a 1989 inductee into the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame and a 2007 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been called "the Dick Clark of Country Music" and the dean of Country Music broadcasters.



"Ralph Emery was often better known than the stars he introduced to larger and larger audiences over the years as Country Music's foremost ambassador. Our format had no better voice over the years than Ralph, who treated Country Music and its stars - many of whom went on to become his friend - with the kind of dignity and respect they deserved for decades. As a Country Music Hall of Famer, he will be remembered among so many of the artists he supported throughout his career. On a personal note, I worked with Ralph for many years, and I always looked forward to his lively stories when we sat down for lunch. My thoughts are with his family today." - Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO

Photo Credits: Amanda Eckard/CMA