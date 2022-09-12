Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Musician Gary Pratt Releases New Single 'Sounds Like Whiskey To Me'

Pratt's first single, "A Song you can Drink a Beer To" hit #1 on the international iTunes charts.

Sep. 12, 2022  

With his 2021 album release, "Something Worth Remembering," country singer-songwriter Gary Pratt emerged as one of the most exciting acts out of the Steel City. His first single, "A Song you can Drink a Beer To" hit #1 on the international iTunes charts, earning him both an International Singer Songwriters Association Award and a Josie Music Awards nomination. Pratt followed that success with two more singles, including a #1 radio airplay chart hit, "When It's Our Love That's Lost" and a Top 20, "You Gotta Jump In."

Now, Gary Pratt is releasing the 4th single from his album, the self-penned "Sounds Like Whiskey to Me." The track hits radio playlists this week. A music video is in the planning stages for release this fall. "Sounds Like Whiskey" was produced by Bryan Cole in Pittsburgh and Nashville.

Gary Pratt is a singer, a songwriter, and most of all, an energetic country entertainer, who connects with his audience. He grew up in the small, old coal mining town of Slickville, Pennsylvania. In addition to being the front man for several local bands in the Pittsburgh area, he has had the experience of hitting the Nashville club and showcase scene. He has had the pleasure of singing at the Tennessee State Fair, Rocky Gap Music Festival and CMA Fest. Gary has been the opening act for such greats as Dwight Yoakum, Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan, Ronnie Milsap and Crystal Gayle, to name a few.

More details about Gary Pratt can be seen at http://www.garyprattmusic.com

