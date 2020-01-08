Country Music Association Reveals Songwriter Recipients Of 11th Annual CMA Triple Play Awards

The Country Music Association has revealed the recipients of the 11th annual CMA Triple Play Awards, an honor presented to songwriters who pen three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period based on the Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.



In total, 16 songwriters will receive trophies this year: Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ross Copperman, Justin Ebach, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Shay Mooney, Jon Nite, Josh Osborne, Bobby Pinson, Matthew Ramsey, Jordan Reynolds, Thomas Rhett, Trevor Rosen and Dan Smyers.



Gorley, who is the most decorated CMA Triple Play Awards recipient, will receive three Triple Play Awards this year for penning nine No. 1 songs over the past year.



Copperman will host a very special CMA Songwriters Series performance, taking place Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville at 7:00 PM (doors 6:00 PM) and also featuring Ebach, Gorley, Nite, Pinson and Reynolds. Tickets range in price from $30 - 50 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at CMAsongwritersseries.com. In celebration of the Triple Play Awards, $3 of each ticket sold will benefit the CMA Foundation, CMA's philanthropic arm, which is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the country.



The CMA Songwriters Series performance will follow a private industry-only luncheon where recipients will be awarded their trophies on Feb. 25, hosted by Troy Tomlinson, CMA Board member and Chairman/CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group.



The 11th annual CMA Triple Play Awards recipients are being recognized for writing the following songs:



Kane Brown

"Lose It" recorded by Kane Brown

"Good As You" recorded by Kane Brown

"One Thing Right" recorded by Marshmello & Kane Brown



Luke Combs

"She Got The Best Of Me" recorded by Luke Combs

"Beautiful Crazy" recorded by Luke Combs

"Beer Never Broke My Heart" recorded by Luke Combs



Ross Copperman

"Woman, Amen" recorded by Dierks Bentley

"Get Along" recorded by Kenny Chesney

"Love Ain't" recorded by Eli Young Band



Justin Ebach

"Singles You Up" recorded by Jordan Davis

"Good Girl" recorded by Dustin Lynch

"Here Tonight" recorded by Brett Young



Jesse Frasure

"One That Got Away" recorded by Michael Ray

"One Thing Right" recorded by Marshmello & Kane Brown

"Remember You Young" recorded by Thomas Rhett



Ashley Gorley

"What Makes You Country" recorded by Luke Bryan

"Eyes On You" recorded by Chase Rice

"Love Ain't" recorded by Eli Young Band

"Rumor" recorded by Lee Brice

"Living" recorded by Dierks Bentley

"I Don't Know About You" recorded by Chris Lane

"Good Vibes" recorded by Chris Janson

"Remember You Young" recorded by Thomas Rhett

"Ridin' Roads" recorded by Dustin Lynch



Michael Hardy

"Up Down" recorded by Morgan Wallen featuring Florida Georgia Line

"Simple" recorded by Florida Georgia Line

"God's Country" recorded by Blake Shelton



Shay Mooney

"Speechless" recorded by Dan + Shay

"All To Myself" recorded by Dan + Shay

"10,000 Hours" recorded by Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber



Jon Nite

"Break Up In The End" recorded by Cole Swindell

"Knockin' Boots" recorded by Luke Bryan

"Living" recorded by Dierks Bentley



Josh Osborne

"Kiss Somebody" recorded by Morgan Evans

"Hotel Key" recorded by Old Dominion

"One That Got Away" recorded by Michael Ray



Bobby Pinson

"Burning Man" recorded by Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

"Some Of It" recorded by Eric Church

"Rearview Town" recorded by Jason Aldean



Matthew Ramsey

"Hotel Key" recorded by Old Dominion

"One That Got Away" recorded by Michael Ray

"Make It Sweet" recorded by Old Dominion



Jordan Reynolds

"Speechless" recorded by Dan + Shay

"Tequila" recorded by Dan + Shay

"All To Myself" recorded by Dan + Shay



Thomas Rhett

"Sixteen" recorded by Thomas Rhett

"Look What God Gave Her" recorded by Thomas Rhett

"Remember You Young" recorded by Thomas Rhett



Trevor Rosen

"Hotel Key" recorded by Old Dominion

"One That Got Away" recorded by Michael Ray

"Make It Sweet" recorded by Old Dominion



Dan Smyers

"Speechless" recorded by Dan + Shay

"Tequila" recorded by Dan + Shay

"All To Myself" recorded by Dan + Shay





