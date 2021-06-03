Country Music Association Partners With Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Fund

Music industry professionals affected by the pandemic who are facing difficulties paying medical expenses for pets are getting help thanks to the Country Music Association's new partnership with Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Fund at Waggle, the only pet-dedicated crowdfunding platform that partners directly with veterinary providers. As part of its ongoing Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) initiative, CMA will fund vet services and pet food supply for qualifying members of the broader music community with a cat or dog. Donate to the fund or apply for assistance here.



In speaking about how the MuttNation Fund at Waggle was conceived, Lambert says, "I saw first-hand how challenging it was for my close friend and backup singer, Gwen [Sebastian], when her dog, Earl, was diagnosed with a rare liver disease - just after COVID halted our tour in March 2020. Luckily, Earl is fine now, but will require treatment for the rest of his life. Knowing there had to be many more people in the music world with pets that were experiencing similar difficulties is what prompted me to start the Fund last year. I am so grateful to CMA for their generous support - and thankful we'll be able to help so many more people and their four-legged family members as our industry starts its long recovery from such a tough year."



Sebastian adds, "Finding out Earl was sick was really tough, and not knowing when we'd be able to start touring again added another layer of stress. So, when Miranda launched the MuttNation Fund based on Earl's story, it was something that not only gave me great personal relief; I also knew how impactful it would be for so many others in the music industry. It makes such a huge difference to know there are people and organizations, like Miranda's MuttNation, Waggle and CMA that care and are there to help when it's really needed."



The ASPCA estimates 4.2 million pets will experience poverty within the next several months as a result of COVID-19. Data collected from a 2020 study published by Animals showed that 56% of pet owners said they were experiencing at least one difficulty, stressor, or con related to caring for and living with pets during COVID-19.



As the premiere membership association for the Country Music industry, CMA is the leading voice representing all professionals making a living in Country Music globally, serving as a critical resource of information and providing a forum for industry leadership. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization extended its mission to support all music professionals within the business with its COVID-19 relief efforts, regardless of genre. Today's announcement of CMA's partnership with the MuttNation Fund through Waggle follows several previously announced nonprofit investments funded through CMA's $3 million long-term COVID-19 commitment that began in early 2020. Additional nonprofit investments through the MICS initiative include Feeding America, Music Health Alliance, Musically Fed, MusiCares, Notes for Notes, Porter's Call, The Store and Touring Professionals Alliance.



Established as a portal for key resources in the categories of food supply, health and wellness, and career services, CMAmics.com helps to connect industry professionals with appropriate nonprofit partners offering critical support. Those in need are encouraged to visit the website and utilize the new chatbot feature to learn more about specific resources available.

Photo Credit: Weston Hefflin