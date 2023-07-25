Country-Infused Rockers Brewn Unite Audiences with New Single 'Always Calling'

Musically uniting everyone with an anthemic song, we can all relate to the band Brewn, who released their new single and lyric video, "Always Calling." A band of country-infused rockers, Brewn delivers a profoundly powerful sound that resonates with audiences globally. "Always Calling" embodies the message of being driven to follow your inner voice and trusting the process.

Their new single "Always Calling" is about living with the always-calling voice in your head and fighting against finding some perspective. Lead singer of the band Brewn, Mick Bond, says, "In the process of producing the song, the meaning of it has evolved over time. The song 'Always Calling' was originally written about a guy whose heart had been stolen by an exotic dancer. She also danced for others and could never be his one and only. Even knowing this, he could not stop his desire for her to call constantly."

The five-piece group continues to capture elements of country and rock music to bring to fruition their deep roots. Hailing from Australia with their nostalgic sound, the band expands globally as they express the purpose of a truth-telling story about a piece of someone's heart.

"After producing the lyric video and sharing the track with others, the band released the song with a message that is much bigger than a simple story. "This is calling, and your inner voice is calling you. A voice inside you you cannot ignore. Follow your inner voice, your alter ego, chase your desires and dreams, and be who you truly are," adds Mick."

Throughout the lyric video, someone struggles to block out memories of the person she always thinks about. Listening to your inner voice, the voice that guides you in the direction of your heart's desires, helps you stay true to yourself.

The band's signature style continues to evolve as they aim to revisit country rock in a way that is different from the norm. They blend various musical styles, either stripping things back or layering different instruments, and allow listeners to create their own story within each song. With the much-loved single "Always Calling," Brewn's music unites people going through different phases in their lives and embracing the essence of being lonely but not alone.

About Brewn

The dynamic Australian band Brewn has been creating a stir over the last few years due to their unique sound and authentic approach to their music and live performances.

The roots-driven singers of Brewn write and perform about true stories that resonate deeply with international audiences on a profound level. Brewn's music unites people from all walks of life and displays immense pride and passion for their origins.

Comprising lead singer and guitarist Michael Bond, Anthony Barbara on lead guitar, twin brother John Barbara on drums, James Cox on bass, and Billy Gordon on keys, Brewn's sound captures elements of Australian rock and the finest of the country rock scene. The band's signature style and sound make them one of the most exciting acts on the live circuit.

Through their energetic live performances, Brewn continues to evolve from a respected pub band to a professional touring act. It was through their vibrant performances and humble songwriting that the band caught the ear of Australian country icon James Blundell. Blundell has been a vocal supporter of Brewn and often includes them as his opening act or as his live backing band at major events like Deni Ute Muster, Country Rocks Sydney, Mount Isa Rodeo, Ground Water, and the Tamworth Country Music Festival. They have also been recruited to perform with the All Australian Girl, Tania Kernaghan, at various shows.

In addition, Brewn has performed and toured with legendary artists such as Tim McGraw, Jimmy Barnes, Thirsty Merc, Lee Kernagan, Adam Brand, and O'shea, amongst many others.

In 2010, Brewn released their award-winning debut EP, "Bear Country Road." The following year, the band released its award-winning debut album, "Rusted On."In 2015, the guys hit the studio with respected producer Robert Mackay to record "My Town." The album has spawned two top ten singles, "Someday" and "My Town." Proving themselves as dedicated, hardworking, and professional artists.

Their next single, "Carolyn," was released in June 2017. The video for "Carolyn" featured internationally acclaimed model, actress, and FHM pin-up girl Imogen Bailey and was directed by Duncan Toombs. The fourth single, "Top Gear," was released to coincide with their appearance at the Deni Ute Muster and hit the KIX Country Top 10.

Brewn was then invited to be a part of the "30 Years of Pride: A Tribute to James Blundell" album released by Red Rebel Music. The band contributed the reimagined version of the classic "Down on The Farm" and was also featured as the band on the new recording of "Way Out West" alongside Blundell and other industry stalwarts. In January 2018, the new version hit #1.

In 2021, Brewn released their brand new single, "Paper Aeroplanes," on Friday, November 19th. The band's first single release in three years is lifted from their forthcoming third album, due in 2023. "Paper Aeroplanes" is a song that reflects on times of hardship, when people around you cast doubt on your abilities, and even more so, you cast doubt on yourself. It's about lifting up and being the best 'you' you can be. Wrap it all up, cast it out into the world, and let it go!

In 2022, Brewn released their new single, "Hard to Breathe." Following on from the hit "Paper Aeroplanes", "Hard to Breathe", explores a softer yet more universal theme: true love. "I wrote the lyrics late one afternoon while reflecting on how lucky and in love I am to have found my soulmate and to have built an amazing family and life that we can share and grow old with", says lead singer Michael Bond. "It's a song straight from the heart and dedicated to my best friend, my wife, Lynaire."'

Continuing to hone their craft as a touring band, Brewn has developed into a well-founded and respected band. They are set to release their next single, "Always Calling," this August. It's further proof of a band that is willing to put in the hard yards and show passion for what they can achieve.

