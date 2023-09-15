Country Duo Kindred Releases New Single 'What An Old Song Can Do'

The duo known invidualy as Dustin Chapman and Ryleigh Madison are a unique uncle-niece musical duo from Whiteville, North Carolina.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Country Duo Kindred Releases New Single 'What An Old Song Can Do'

The dynamic rising country music duo Kindred. is set to wow fans once again with their new single, "What An Old Song Can Do." Drawing inspiration from legendary artists like Conway Twitty and Patsy Cline, Kindred seamlessly infuses the essence of classic country with the contemporary sounds of today's country music scene in this compelling new single.

LISTEN to "What An Old Song Can Do" below!

"After a live performance where we experienced a "not-so-nice" individual upset about us singing a love song, we realized that a universal feeling is trying to move on from a past relationship before you're truly ready.Seeing how upset one song made someone made us realize how powerful older songs with such history can be in drawing out emotions that people try to hide. Writing this song from what we perceived his perspective to be, we wanted the song to showcase the emotional frustration, desperation, and sadness that one song triggered in him and highlight how powerful music can in triggering memories in people," tells the duo.

The duo known invidualy as Dustin Chapman and Ryleigh Madison are a unique uncle-niece musical duo from Whiteville, North Carolina. Characterized by their powerhouse vocals, emotive songwriting, and charming personalities, these two have captivated thousands of listeners around the Carolinas and beyond.

Their remarkable talent and unique musical approach have earned them accolades, most notably the titles of "Duo of the Year" and "Emerging New Artist of the Year" at the prestigious 2023 Carolina Country Music Awards.

The journey to stardom for Kindred began on the national stage as both members captivated audiences during their appearances as contestants on ABC's American Idol. Since then, their star power has continued to ascend, securing them coveted spots on national radio and television.

To stay updated on Kindred's latest releases and upcoming projects, connect with them by visiting www.kindredmusicofficial.com



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tanner Adell Builds On Her Debut Mixtape With Buckle Bunny Deluxe Photo
Tanner Adell Builds On Her Debut Mixtape With 'Buckle Bunny' Deluxe

Expanding upon her Country mixtape - a first for the genre - Adell is back with two new tracks “Luke Combs'' and “Backroad'' along with previously released fan-favorite “Love You A Little Bit.” Buckle Bunny Deluxe is an 11-song collection that completes the energetic and empowering introduction with a softer tone.

2
Cody Belew Previews His Debut Album With Title Track I Did It for Love Photo
Cody Belew Previews His Debut Album With Title Track 'I Did It for Love'

Channeling classic country-pop with a sultry, rock-n-roll swagger, “I Did It for Love” was co-written with Lucie Silvas (Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Tricia Yearwood) and producer Dustin Ransom (Richard Marx, Chely Wright, Emily West). The hook-filled stomper was inspired by the actions of a fellow artist.

3
Hyro the Hero Celebrates Release of Sophomore Album Bound for Glory Photo
Hyro the Hero Celebrates Release of Sophomore Album 'Bound for Glory'

On BOUND FOR GLORY, HYRO collaborates with some of the leading names in rock including David Draiman (Disturbed), Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Chad Gray (HELLYEAH), Spencer Charnas and Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills), REDDSTAR, AJ (Fire From The Gods) and Markus Videsäter (Solence). 

4
Bella Poarch Ready to Crush on New Single With Lauv Photo
Bella Poarch Ready to 'Crush' on New Single With Lauv

Filipino-American artist, songwriter, visionary, and the “third most-followed creator on TikTok” Bella Poarch returns with a new single and music video entitled “Crush” with Lauv out now via Warner Records. It notably marks her first release of 2023 and first collaboration with multiplatinum phenomenon Lauv!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD