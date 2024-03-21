Country Calling Festival Enlists Eric Church, Tyler Childers, Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The powerhouse lineup has been announced for the inaugural Country Calling Festival with Eric Church, Tyler Childers, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson set to headline on the shores of Ocean City, October 4-5, 2024.

The producers of Oceans Calling Festival present the debut weekend will showcase more than 25 artists across three stages over two days at the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk at Ocean City Inlet Beach featuring Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Brothers Osborne, Warren Zeiders, Dwight Yoakam, Clint Black, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, and more.

Fans can find the entire lineup and by-day breakout on the Country Calling website, and tickets will be available on Friday, March 22 beginning with the Presale at 10am ET, followed by the public on-sale at 11am ET.

Festival goers will be able to peruse curated food vendors at Country Calling as well as access the many businesses on Ocean City Boardwalk including restaurants, bars, variety shops and more! The iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will also be fully operational and accessible with the purchase of a festival ticket.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 2-Day, General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, and layaway payment plans start at $20 down. GA+ Tickets allow admission to Country Calling Festival along with unlimited access to a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, a private bar with drinks for purchase and concierge service.

VIP Tickets deliver prime viewing at two stages with elevated sightlines at the Main Stage, a dedicated entry lane, two VIP Lounges including air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water, lockers and mobile charging units for rent, and more.

Platinum Tickets offer front-of-stage viewing areas at all stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary lockers and mobile charging, plus all the amenities of VIP, GA+, GA, and more. For the full list of ticket amenities, and to purchase 1-Day or 2-Day Tickets, visit www.countrycallingfestival.com/tickets.

Sign up to be the first to receive new information at www.countrycallingfestival.com and follow social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements: Instagram | X | Facebook.