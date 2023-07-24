Country Artist Matt VanFossen Releases Emotionally Charged Music Video For “Get Me Now”

Unlike any other cookie-cutter country artist, Matt VanFossen's genuine approach to his music sets him apart.

Country Artist Matt VanFossen Releases Emotionally Charged Music Video For “Get Me Now”

Acclaimed country artist Matt VanFossen has once again proven his exceptional storytelling ability with the release of the official music video for his latest single, "Get Me Now."

Co-written by the talented Mallary Hope and Phil Barton and produced by the esteemed Mike Ofca, the song delves deep into the emotional journey of overcoming heartbreak, resonating with listeners through its powerful and relatable lyrics: "You might still get to me somehow, but you don't get to get me now."

Unlike any other cookie-cutter country artist, Matt VanFossen's genuine approach to his music sets him apart. He stays true to his passion and brings his personal experiences, both tragic and triumphant, to each song he creates. Music has always been a constant companion throughout his life, and "Get Me Now" stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to storytelling through his craft.

The music video, a collaboration with the talented Zak Neese of Brass Lens Media, is a poignant portrayal of the struggles faced by someone grappling with an ex-lover who refuses to let go. Filmed in the elegant Penthouse Suite at The Waterfront Marriott in Morgantown, WV, the video artfully captures the emotional turmoil of dealing with constant text messages and a flood of memories, all while fighting the temptation to respond and fall back into a toxic relationship.

Matt VanFossen and Zak Neese joined forces to conceptualize the video, resulting in a captivating and genuine representation of the song's powerful message. "Get Me Now" is a reminder that heartbreak may linger, but it cannot define or control one's life. It serves as an anthem for anyone who has experienced the pain of lost love and found the strength to move forward.

Fans and music enthusiasts can now immerse themselves in the heartrending narrative of "Get Me Now" through the official music video, available on YouTube. As viewers follow the emotional journey portrayed in the video, they will undoubtedly connect with the song's powerful and relatable message.

Matt VanFossen's music has always struck a chord with listeners due to its genuine emotion and relatability. "Get Me Now" is another compelling addition to his repertoire, solidifying his position as a trailblazing force in the country music scene.

To stay updated on Matt VanFossen's latest releases and upcoming projects, follow him on social media and visit his official website.



