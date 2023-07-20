Country Artist Kasey Tyndall Makes Opry Debut

To top off an already incredible accomplishment, the debut was also on the date of her 28th birthday.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Last night, rising country music star Kasey Tyndall checked a major item off her bucket list by taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry for her highly anticipated debut performance. Stepping into the famed circle for the first time, Tyndall showcased her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence performing two of her self-penned singles “Nothing Wrong With Being Country” and “Middle Man.”

To top off an already incredible accomplishment, the debut was also on the date of her 28th birthday. With her unique blend of country with a modern twist, Tyndall’s debut on the Opry stage further cements her as a force to be reckoned with in country music.

“I’ve always dreamed of making my Opry debut. When I moved to Nashville, I hit the ground running to make that dream a reality," says Tyndall. "I’m getting to stand in the same circle as my heroes and my friends while playing for my fans and family. It’s an unexplainable feeling.  And to do it on my birthday is something that will be hard to top!“

Tyndall, known for her authentic sound and honest songwriting, has been making waves in the country music scene. Her latest single titled “Dirt Road to Hell” will debut on Friday, August 4.  The track, which highlights Tyndall’s signature blend of country and rock, is an anthem for anyone with an unfaithful partner.

With a stellar Opry performance under her belt, this year is shaping up to be an exciting one for Tyndall. She was welcomed as a member of the 2023 class in CMT’s Next Women of Country program and welcomed her first child in April. Later this summer, she will open for Hank Williams, Jr. and Old Crow Medicine show at two major venues in the Northeast.

Photo Credit: Emma Kate Golden


