Countree Hype's EP Cosa Nostra Features Konshens, Intence, Tommy Lee And More

The seven-track project was made available digitally on December 8 via VPAL Music.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

Countree Hype's EP Cosa Nostra Features Konshens, Intence, Tommy Lee And More

Producer Countree Hype brought together several of modern Dancehall's leading artists for his latest release, Cosa Nostra EP. The seven-track project was made available digitally on December 8 via VPAL Music.

“AK,” the collaborative debut between Intence and Kraff Gad, sets the tone as Cosa Nostra EP's menacing opener. “Young and Free” by Pablo YG and Jahvillani keeps that momentum going before the project moves into songs by Konshens, Roze Don, Shane O & Deep Jahi, and Tommy Lee Sparta - as well as another Intence solo cut. All songs were produced by Countree Hype, with additional credits going to Wai Fusion, Fargo, and Fame Beats.

Cosa Nostra is the latest in an annual tradition where Countree Hype drops a year-end project, with last year's being the Yakuza EP. The Manchester, Jamaica native has become a key producer in the modern dancehall scene by regularly rolling out hits like Valiant's “Rasta,” Alkaline's “Cree,” and Intence's “Yahoo Boyz,” a track that NYTimes writer Jody Rosen called “the biggest dancehall smash of 2021.” The following year, NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce included the Countree Hype-produced “Rockefeller” by Jahvillani in his 2022 staff picks list.

Cosa Nostra EP is now available on all streaming platforms. Listen here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Sleater-Kinney Perform Say It Like You Mean It With Fred Armisen Photo
Video: Sleater-Kinney Perform 'Say It Like You Mean It' With Fred Armisen

Last night Sleater-Kinney performed “Say It Like You Mean It,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The exposed nerve ending of a song was brought to life in the show's studio, accompanied by special guest tambourinist Fred Armisen. Watch the video of the performance now!

2
The Blue Note Quintet to Embark on 2024 Tour Photo
The Blue Note Quintet to Embark on 2024 Tour

The Blue Note Quintet—a collective comprised of Blue Note recording artists pianist and musical director Gerald Clayton, alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, vibraphonist Joel Ross, and drummer Kendrick Scott, as well as bassist Matt Brewer—will embark on an extensive North American tour next month in celebration of Blue Note’s 85th Anniversary.

3
AWICH Drop New Track Pendulum Photo
AWICH Drop New Track 'Pendulum'

Japanese Hip-Hop Queen Awich releases the new track “Pendulum” as well as a video for “Kakurembo”. Both tracks will be featured in the Japanese TV version of Love Catcher, a love story and psychological battle involving love and money, a romantic psychological variety show that originally aired in Korea.

4
Hermanos Gutiérrez Expand On El Bueno Y El Malo With Unreleased Song Photo
Hermanos Gutiérrez Expand On 'El Bueno Y El Malo' With Unreleased Song

Hermanos Gutiérrez — the Zurich-based duo of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez — return with “Blood Milk Moon.” The song represents the group's first new music since 2022's El Bueno Y El Malo, their acclaimed and mythic debut for Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ALADDIN