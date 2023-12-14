Countree Hype's EP Cosa Nostra Features Konshens, Intence, Tommy Lee And More

Producer Countree Hype brought together several of modern Dancehall's leading artists for his latest release, Cosa Nostra EP. The seven-track project was made available digitally on December 8 via VPAL Music.

“AK,” the collaborative debut between Intence and Kraff Gad, sets the tone as Cosa Nostra EP's menacing opener. “Young and Free” by Pablo YG and Jahvillani keeps that momentum going before the project moves into songs by Konshens, Roze Don, Shane O & Deep Jahi, and Tommy Lee Sparta - as well as another Intence solo cut. All songs were produced by Countree Hype, with additional credits going to Wai Fusion, Fargo, and Fame Beats.

Cosa Nostra is the latest in an annual tradition where Countree Hype drops a year-end project, with last year's being the Yakuza EP. The Manchester, Jamaica native has become a key producer in the modern dancehall scene by regularly rolling out hits like Valiant's “Rasta,” Alkaline's “Cree,” and Intence's “Yahoo Boyz,” a track that NYTimes writer Jody Rosen called “the biggest dancehall smash of 2021.” The following year, NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce included the Countree Hype-produced “Rockefeller” by Jahvillani in his 2022 staff picks list.

Cosa Nostra EP is now available on all streaming platforms. Listen here: