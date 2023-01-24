Cosmic Kitten Announce LP & Share New Single 'All the World'

Hailing from Long Beach, CA, the alternative rock trio Cosmic Kitten demand to be heard. Laugh of a Lifetime, their ferocious and biting forthcoming album, is set to be self-released on May 5, 2023 and today, they're thrilled to share the record's second single, "All The World," and its accompanying music video, directed by Scott Stuckey (Pancake Mountain).

The song, premiered today over at Scene Point Blank, follows on the heels of the LP's lead single, "Some Fascination." Laugh of a Lifetime was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana).

Speaking on the song, the band stated: "'All the World' is about our 2020 lockdown experience and the feelings of isolation it gave us and so many others. The song speaks of being trapped inside while making bigger plans to expand your world and seek your dreams at a time that is most shut down. We also expressed in the song the hardships of insecurity and self doubt bred by the extended moments of inactivity."

For his part, director Scott Stuckey of Pancake Mountain had this to say: "Cosmic Kitten is always a great band to work with, we have a lot of the same ideas and they're up for anything, so that's a fun combination. I think this video really captures the intensity of their music, especially this song."

The three-piece Long Beach post-grunge, punk, alternative-rock band Cosmic Kitten formed in 2016 are like a time capsule to the era of 90's grunge. Karen Marie on guitar and vocals writes deep, thoughtful melodies and poignant meaningful lyrics. Whom in this role fluctuates from timid, shy vocalist to gritty, explosive screamer, taking you on an auditory journey through emotions and stories backed by a bright, fuzzy guitar.

Zach Huckabee beats away at the drums with passion and aggression adding groove and drive, and with Jay Vesper on bass gliding across the fretboard with agility and precision. The band has always put a focus on charging the audience with energy as well as allowing them a safe space to think, feel and express themselves as the individuals that they are.

They have released three full length albums, along with three cover albums in line with their musical influences ranging everywhere from Nirvana, The Melvins, PJ Harvey, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains to punk classics like Bikini Kill, The Wipers, The Gun Club and Joy Division.

The release of their first album, Be Nice to Strangers, was supported and praised among the local LA scene for its heavy-hitting yet meaningful hooks and lyrics. It wasn't until their second release in 2018, Lobotomy, that motivated them to venture on their first West Coast tour, followed by other tours around the U.S.

As they moved into 2020 with their third album You Gotta Understand, recorded by engineer Ulysses Noriega (The Offspring), the COVID-19 pandemic set their next tour on hold until September 2021. Cosmic Kitten continues to make a splash in the L.A. and O.C. scene at its most well-known venues, opening for legends like Mike Watt and The Avengers, among others.

The band is gearing up for both a UK and US tour in anticipation of the release of Laugh of a Lifetime. Their trek across the western states begins May 3, 2023 in Los Angeles at Redwood Bar before hitting Berkeley, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City and others and ultimately culminating in a hometown show in Long Beach on May 14th. Full list of dates below. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

U.K.

4/26/23 - London, UK @ The Gunners Pub

4/27/23 - Shrewsbury, UK @ Albert's Shed

4/28/23 - Stockport, UK @ The Spinning Top

4/29/23 - Brighton, UK @ The Pipeline

4/30/23 - Harrogate, UK @ The Den

U.S.

5/03/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar

5/04/23 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

5/05/23 - Portland, OR @ The Fixin' To (pre-show, in-store performance @ Music Millennium)

5/06/23 - Olympia, WA @ Cryptatropa

5/07/23 - Seattle, WA @ Belltown Yacht Club

5/08/23 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

5/09/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

5/10/23 - Tucson, AZ @ TBA

5/11/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ TBA

5/12/23 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

5/13/23 - Riverside, CA @ TBA

5/14/23 - Long Beach, CA @ Alex's Bar

Photo Credit: Don Mozzochi