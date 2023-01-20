Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cory Wong Releases New Live Album From Recent West Coast Run

THE POWER STATION TOUR follows last year’s release of Wong’s explosive new album, POWER STATION.

Jan. 20, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong has shared THE POWER STATION TOUR (WEST COAST), an all-new collection captured live on stage during his biggest US headline tour thus far.

Recorded last November in a variety of iconic venues across the country, the 19-track album sees Wong joined by singer-songwriter mandolinist Sierra Hull and singer Robbie Wulfsohn (of Ripe) for a spectacular set that expertly showcases the tour's singular energy and collective spirit. THE POWER STATION TOUR (WEST COAST) is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

"I'm a LIVE guy," says Cory Wong. "I love the energy of live shows and that's really where my band shines. There's something special about a group of 10 musicians on stage giving it everything they've got with a packed room of people giving that energy right back. My live show is a balance of highly arranged material with jumping points that give ample room for exploration night after night. This album is a collection of our favorite journeys through each song."

Wong - who spent this past week sitting in on CBS' Late Show With Stephen Colbert as special guest with Louis Cato & The Late Show Band - is currently set to embark on the next leg of the uniquely collaborative POWER STATION TOUR, this time joined by 5x Grammy Award-winning bassist Victor Wooten (Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, SMV) and special guests Trousdale.

Dates get underway February 16 at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO, and then traveling into early March. Highlights include headline shows at Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (February 17), New York City's famed Beacon Theatre (February 23), and a sold-out hometown tour finale at St. Paul, MN's Palace Theatre (March 4).

In addition, Wong has slated a number of festival appearances through the summer - including New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 29), Live Oak, FL - Echoland Music Festival (May 12), Chillicothe, IL's Summer Camp Music Festival (May 26-28), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo (June 15-18), Saratoga Springs, NY's Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival (June 24), Quincy, CA's High Sierra Music Festival (June 29- July 2), and Snowshoe, WV's 4848 Festival (July 13) - followed by an EU/UK headline tour with dates scheduled through October. For complete details and ticket availability, please see here.

THE POWER STATION TOUR follows last year's release of Wong's explosive new album, POWER STATION, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Hailed by AllMusic for its "brightly organic crossover vibe," the highly charged jazz-funk collection sees Wong joined by an all-star array of special guests including Billy Strings, Big Wild, Chromeo, Béla Fleck, Sierra Hull, Victor Wooten, Larry Carlton, Nate Smith, and more.

Recently named by none other than Steve Vai in Guitar World as one of "5 Contemporary Guitarists Who Are Taking The Instrument To The Next Level," Wong celebrated the arrival of POWER STATION via the star-studded second season of his inventive online musical variety series, Cory and the Wongnotes, streaming now via the Minneapolis, MN-based artist's hugely popular YouTube channel.

Created and hosted by the seemingly inexhaustible Wong, the new season of Cory and the Wongnotes features extended episodes showcasing long-form interviews, fresh new sketches, and unprecedented musical collaborations with many of the artists featured on POWER STATION.

