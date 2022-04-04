Cory Singer Releases 'Break Of Dawn' For World Autism Awareness Month

Autism Awareness Month has just begun and autism advocate, singer/songwriter and social media star Cory Singer has just released his newest single "Break of Dawn!" This song is a follow up to his smash hit "Someone" which was world premiered in People Magazine during Autism Awareness Month (2021). I am reaching out to see if there would be an opportunity to share and support Cory during such a special month for him and many others within the autism community.

Listen to Break of Dawn HERE.

Cory Singer has become a social media sensation via TikTok, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter through his music and autism advocacy, coining the phrase "Let's normalize autism." He has used his platform of over 403k followers and 13 million likes (TikTok) to promote positivity by inspiring others with his unique brand and personal experiences having autism himself.

Some of Cory's accomplishments include BRAVO TV's singing competition "The Kandi Factory," winning the grand prize (single and music video release). Multi Grammy Award winner Kandi Burruss penned Cory's winning song "I Can Do Anything". Cory was also nominated for Best Vocal Performance in 2013 for his role in Tony Award Winner Joe DiPietro's "The Last Romance" in Broadway World Magazine.

Recently he has joined forces with the powerful "I Am Able" foundation as a part of their advisory board. "I Am Able" is a growing movement that aims to share the message that any individual that is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other neurodivergent challenges is able to obtain an easy diagnosis and achieve their goals just as easily despite any obstacles.

"I am so excited for my fans to hear this new song. Last year during World Autism Month I dropped my single "Someone" which spoke to my challenges in meeting a woman who would love me for who I am. "Break of Dawn" is the answer to that song because this year I finally met someone who loves me for who I am. My inspiration for this song is to give others who live with disabilities hope that all things are possible and we are all loved." -Cory Singer

The instrumentation led by Cory Singer on guitar and the legendary band "The Mechanics" mixes many components of pleasurable rhythm guitar, funky percussion, and a lively melodious acoustic lead guitar. This easy going blend compliments the joyful lyrics well, and overall makes this an effortless listening experience. The lyrics express the ecstasy of the "rush" to your heart a newfound love brings, and the emotional and physical sensations that come along with it. Singer's vocals bring these lyrics to another level as he impressively uses many elements of his voice, while artistically layering harmonies within the chorus that elevate the ambient luster of Singer's vocals. Cory's new single "Break of Dawn" was produced by multi Grammy award winner Joe "The Butcher" Nicolo.