Cory Asbury Joined by Corey Kent on Powerful Reimagining of 'My Inheritance'

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY Award Nominee and rising country artist Cory Asbury, has released a deluxe single version of “My Inheritance.” The EP features a new poignant duet rendition of the powerful track featuring Sony Music Nashville artist Corey Kent as well as an intimate live acoustic version recorded in Nashville with producer Paul Mabury.

"Cory is a great buddy of mine, so when he asked about a feature, it was an easy yes,” says Corey Kent of the duet. “He sent over a few songs, and once I heard "My Inheritance" it was a no-brainer. I'm honored and excited to be a part of the song!"

“Corey's music has been at the top of my personal playlists for a while,” shares Cory. “So him lending his voice to this song makes it even more personal and special for me.”

“My Inheritance (feat. Corey Kent)” is the latest duet reimagining from Asbury's long awaited third studio album, Pioneer, which was released earlier this Fall. The raw and vulnerable body of work was a long time in the making and taps into life experiences that Asbury has not previously shared.

Teaming up with a veritable who's-who in Nashville including Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift), Shane Stevens (Lady A, Walker Hayes), Tom Douglas (Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert), and Paul Mabury (Lauren Daigle, Chris Tomlin), Asbury shares stories of loss, redemption, and ultimately acceptance throughout Pioneer.

Like many before him, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Cory Asbury got his start singing in church at 14 and by 21 was a full-time performer. His 2009 debut, Let Me See Your Eyes, formally launched his career and set the stage to a hard-earned record deal in 2015. Asbury's seminal album Reckless Love (2018), landed on the top of the Billboard charts, earning him two Dove Awards and a 2019 Grammy nomination.

The title track, “Reckless Love,” has been certified 3x Platinum, spent 18 weeks at #1, and earned Billboard, ASCAP, and BMI Christian Song of the Year honors. In 2019, Asbury released his follow up LP, To Love A Fool, featuring the Gold certified single “The Father's House.” To date, Asbury has garnered 1.1 billion worldwide streams, 139 million video views, over 3.16 million monthly Spotify listeners, and over 2 billion audience impressions.