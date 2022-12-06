Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents Three Concerts With The Rave-Ons

This weekend, Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is presenting three opportunities to see one of their most popular bands, Todd Meredith and the Rave-Ons. This group has performed multiple times at CRT to sold-out houses, with tribute concerts to Buddy Holly and The Crickets as well as other popular groups of the 50s and early 60s.

On Saturday, December 10th, CRT presents a HOLIDAY BROADWAY BRUNCH, a fundraiser hosted by the CRT Board of Directors. Starting at 11:00A, a delicious buffet brunch will be offered, catered by M&D Deli with sweets and desserts from Frosted, Sinfully Sweet and East Side bakeries. Silent auction baskets and wine grab bags will be available, followed by a one-hour concert by The Rave-Ons. Tickets are $100.00 per table of four, including the meal and concert. A beer and wine cash bar will be available, featuring specialty holiday drinks created by the CRT bartenders.

Todd Meredith and THE RAVE-ONS will also perform a full two-act concert that evening, December 10th at 7:30P, and on Sunday, December 11th at 2:00P. Tickets for these concerts are $35.00 for adults; $120.00 for a group of four; $25.00 for under 21s.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit CortlandRep.org or call 800-427-6160. Tickets are also available in person at 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Winter box office hours are Mon-Fri 9:00A-4:00P, and on Saturdays from noon through closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening.