Corinne Bailey Rae Confirms 'Plum Red Lipstick' Headline Tour

Special guest DIXSON will join select US dates.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 2 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 3 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Corinne Bailey Rae Confirms 'Plum Red Lipstick' Headline Tour

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae will embark on her Plum Red Lipstick Tour this summer, a headline tour with newly confirmed shows at Boston's The Wilbur Theatre, Washington, D.C.'s The Theatre at MGM National Harbor, and New York City—venue tba—as well as dates across the U.K. and two stops in Australia. Special guest DIXSON will join select US dates. See below for a complete itinerary and get tickets here.

The performances will continue to celebrate Bailey Rae's new album, Black Rainbows, which was released last year to widespread critical acclaim on Thirty Tigers. Listen/Share the LP here

Inspired by her transcendent experience at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, the project marks a compelling new chapter for the artist, who notes, “I knew when I walked through those doors that my life had changed forever.”

Wide ranging in its themes, Black Rainbows' subjects are drawn from her encounters with objects in the Arts Bank, a curated collection of Black archives comprising of books, sculpture, records, furniture and troublesome objects from America's past.

From the rock hewn churches of Ethiopia to the journeys of Black Pioneers westward, from Miss New York Transit 1957 to how the sunset appears from Harriet Jacobs' loophole, Black Rainbows spans Black femininity, Spell Work, Inner Space/Outer Space, time collapse, ancestry and music as a vessel for transcendence.

Additionally, Bailey Rae is honored at this year's inaugural Resonator Awards ceremony on January 30 alongside six extraordinary women praised for their work in the recording studio as producers, engineers and mixers. She has been chosen for the Harmonizer Award, which goes to “a creator who uses music to leverage social change.

A voice of our collective conscience who pushes boundaries to powerfully articulate their message and drive deeper meaning through music, this artist and producer challenges issues of our time head on and inspires social change through composition, production and recording.”

ABOUT CORINNE BAILEY RAE

English singer/songwriter/musician Corinne Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self-titled #1 U.K. debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star.” Over the course of her career, she has released three critically acclaimed studio albums—Corinne Bailey Rae, The Sea and The Heart Speaks in Whispers—and earned two Grammy Awards, two MOBOS, and has been nominated for multiple awards including the BRIT Awards, Mercury Music Prize and BET Awards.

Her work for film and television includes the theme to Stan Lee's Lucky Man (SKY1), “The Scientist” for Universal Pictures' Fifty Shades Darker opening title and soundtrack which charted globally, and in 2020 her song “New to Me” was performed in the film The High Note by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Bailey Rae has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Mary J. Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke (Bloc Party), Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler The Creator, Paul Weller, Richard Hawley, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Pharrell, Logic, Mick Jenkins and many more.

PLUM RED LIPSTICK TOUR

March 8—Adelaide, AU—WOMADelaide Festival†
March 10—Adelaide, AU—WOMADelaide Festival†
May 25—Leeds, UK—Live at Leeds in the Park†
June 12—Toronto, ON—Danforth Hall*
June 13—Detroit, MI—Soundboard Theatre
June—15 Albany, NY—The Egg*
June 16—New York, NY—TBA Venue*
June—18 Annapolis, MD—Maryland Hall*
June—20 Red Bank, NJ—Vogel Hall*
June—21 Bensalem, PA—Parx Casino
June 22—Washington, DC—The Theatre at MGM National Harbor*
June 23—Boston, MA—The Wilbur Theatre*
July 13—Rotterdam, NL—North Sea Jazz Festival†
July 26—Southwold, UK—Latitude Festival†
Aug 15—Wimborne Saint Giles, UK—We Out Here Festival† *

with special guest DIXSON †

photo credit: Rebecca Hull




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Flushing Town Hall to Present Musical Duo CelloGayageum As Part Of Lunar New Year Event Se Photo
Flushing Town Hall to Present Musical Duo CelloGayageum As Part Of Lunar New Year Event Series

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Flushing Town Hall! Vibrant celebration features month-long lineup of programs, headlined by Korean musical duo CelloGayageum on Lunar New Year, Feb. 10.

2
Los Angeles Band Death Lens Announce New Record Cold World Photo
Los Angeles Band Death Lens Announce New Record 'Cold World'

Since 2015, the five self-described “Brown boys from La Puente” have demonstrated an explosive energy and attitude in their recordings and chaotic live shows. Along the way, they have blossomed into a refined example of their work ethic, dedication to social justice and their community. Watch the new music video!

3
Video: Infinity Song Release Live Performance Video of Slow Burn Photo
Video: Infinity Song Release Live Performance Video of 'Slow Burn'

Following the tremendous success of their recent EP ‘Metamorphosis', released on October 20, 2023 via Roc Nation, soft rock sibling band Infinity Song is making waves once again with their newly viral single 'Slow Burn.' The song, which has taken social media by storm, has now been accompanied by a beautiful live video out now.

4
Brian Setzer Names Top Five Songs That Served As His Influences Photo
Brian Setzer Names Top Five Songs That Served As His Influences

As BRIAN SETZER gears up to hit the road this spring, the iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, and three-time Grammy Award-winner talked about the five essential songs that served as his inspiration.

More Hot Stories For You

1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This SummerNickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYsDan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs
SZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will AttendSZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will Attend

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE BOOK OF MORMON