Corinne Bailey Rae Confirms 'Plum Red Lipstick' Headline Tour

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae will embark on her Plum Red Lipstick Tour this summer, a headline tour with newly confirmed shows at Boston's The Wilbur Theatre, Washington, D.C.'s The Theatre at MGM National Harbor, and New York City—venue tba—as well as dates across the U.K. and two stops in Australia. Special guest DIXSON will join select US dates. See below for a complete itinerary and get tickets here.

The performances will continue to celebrate Bailey Rae's new album, Black Rainbows, which was released last year to widespread critical acclaim on Thirty Tigers. Listen/Share the LP here.

Inspired by her transcendent experience at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, the project marks a compelling new chapter for the artist, who notes, “I knew when I walked through those doors that my life had changed forever.”

Wide ranging in its themes, Black Rainbows' subjects are drawn from her encounters with objects in the Arts Bank, a curated collection of Black archives comprising of books, sculpture, records, furniture and troublesome objects from America's past.

From the rock hewn churches of Ethiopia to the journeys of Black Pioneers westward, from Miss New York Transit 1957 to how the sunset appears from Harriet Jacobs' loophole, Black Rainbows spans Black femininity, Spell Work, Inner Space/Outer Space, time collapse, ancestry and music as a vessel for transcendence.

Additionally, Bailey Rae is honored at this year's inaugural Resonator Awards ceremony on January 30 alongside six extraordinary women praised for their work in the recording studio as producers, engineers and mixers. She has been chosen for the Harmonizer Award, which goes to “a creator who uses music to leverage social change.

A voice of our collective conscience who pushes boundaries to powerfully articulate their message and drive deeper meaning through music, this artist and producer challenges issues of our time head on and inspires social change through composition, production and recording.”

ABOUT CORINNE BAILEY RAE

English singer/songwriter/musician Corinne Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self-titled #1 U.K. debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star.” Over the course of her career, she has released three critically acclaimed studio albums—Corinne Bailey Rae, The Sea and The Heart Speaks in Whispers—and earned two Grammy Awards, two MOBOS, and has been nominated for multiple awards including the BRIT Awards, Mercury Music Prize and BET Awards.

Her work for film and television includes the theme to Stan Lee's Lucky Man (SKY1), “The Scientist” for Universal Pictures' Fifty Shades Darker opening title and soundtrack which charted globally, and in 2020 her song “New to Me” was performed in the film The High Note by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Bailey Rae has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Mary J. Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke (Bloc Party), Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler The Creator, Paul Weller, Richard Hawley, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Pharrell, Logic, Mick Jenkins and many more.

PLUM RED LIPSTICK TOUR

March 8—Adelaide, AU—WOMADelaide Festival†

March 10—Adelaide, AU—WOMADelaide Festival†

May 25—Leeds, UK—Live at Leeds in the Park†

June 12—Toronto, ON—Danforth Hall*

June 13—Detroit, MI—Soundboard Theatre

June—15 Albany, NY—The Egg*

June 16—New York, NY—TBA Venue*

June—18 Annapolis, MD—Maryland Hall*

June—20 Red Bank, NJ—Vogel Hall*

June—21 Bensalem, PA—Parx Casino

June 22—Washington, DC—The Theatre at MGM National Harbor*

June 23—Boston, MA—The Wilbur Theatre*

July 13—Rotterdam, NL—North Sea Jazz Festival†

July 26—Southwold, UK—Latitude Festival†

Aug 15—Wimborne Saint Giles, UK—We Out Here Festival† *

with special guest DIXSON †

photo credit: Rebecca Hull