Corey Taylor Announces CMF2 2024 North American Tour

Fresh on the heels of completely sold out shows throughout Europe and Australia tours, the GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor is back for another North American tour in support of his acclaimed new solo studio album, CMF2.



Best known as vocalist and lyricist for Slipknot, Stone Sour, and as a solo artist, Taylor's solo shows are a no-holds barred, unapologetic rock ‘n roll celebration, and openers Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth will get the party kicked off early. The 20-date headline tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Canada with shows in Toronto and Montreal followed by stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Grand Rapids, Atlanta, and Charlotte, to name a few.



“The first US tour was such a massive success that we had to raise the stakes on this next leg,” says Taylor. “We're so stoked to be going out with Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth, and ready to turn sh*t up a f*cking notch. Get ready for a good f*cking time.”

Corey Taylor CMF2 2024 North American Tour Dates

with special guests Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth

Feb 3 - Toronto, ON - History

Feb 4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

Feb 6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Feb 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Feb 9 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Feb 10 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Feb 13 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*

Feb 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb 16 - Bowler, WI - Mohican North Star Casino Resort*

Feb 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb 18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Feb 20 - Richmond, VA - The National*

Feb 21 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva*

Feb 23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Feb 24 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Feb 26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Feb 27 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore Harrah's

Feb 29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

March 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tulsa Theater*

March 3 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

*Non-LN Date

Ticket sales and fan excitement aside, CMF2 was released in September to critical praise and massive chart impact – the album debuted at #2 on Hard Rock Albums & #14 on Overall Album Sales (Billboard). The first single, “Beyond”, hit #1 on the U.S. Active Rock chart, as well as in the Top Ten Rock songs in Canada and Germany. CMF2, Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour's 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor's solo debut release, CMFT.



The 13-track opus released packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his GRAMMY Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The official video supporting the anthemic new single “We Are The Rest” was shot at a remote location within California's Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Hatebreed, Trivium), the clip finds Taylor and his bandmates situated in a post-apocalyptic, Mad Max meets 90's punk rock skatepark atmosphere surrounded by hundreds of raucous audience members.

CMF2 vinyl is available now, including standard black 2xLP vinyl as well as an FYE exclusive 2xLP translucent grape vinyl. Order HERE.

About Corey Taylor:

Uncompromising, unfiltered, and undeniable in any arena, Corey Taylor continues to impact culture as the frontman for both Grammy Award-winning multi-Platinum juggernaut Slipknot and Platinum rock force Stone Sour. Taylor is a New York Times best-selling author as well as an actor with a myriad film and television credits.

Impacting generations of fans and peers alike, his voice has rallied millions of fans across the globe. Globally Slipknot boast 13 Platinum and 44 Gold albums, three of which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 (All Hope is Gone, .5 the Gray Chapter, and We Are Not Your Kind).



With two Gold-certified albums and six multi-Platinum, Platinum, and Gold singles, Stone Sour have notched five Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 chart.



Taylor's previous solo album, CMFT (2020), featured the #1 Billboard Active Rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard's US Top Rock Albums charts.



Taylor's first book was Seven Deadly Sins in 2011, followed by A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Heaven (2013), You're Making Me Hate You (2015), and America 51 (2017).



Taylor also wrote a four-issue comic for Dark Horse Comics (Star Wars, Aliens, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Umbrella Academy) as a companion to the Stone Sour albums House Of Gold & Bones Part 1 & Part 2 in 2013.



As an actor, Taylor's filmography includes roles in Fear Clinic, Doctor Who, Officer Downe, and Sharknado 4. He's also appeared as himself on the British quiz show QI. A BBC mainstay, QI has hosted celebrity panelists including Carrie Fisher, Daniel Radcliffe, Russell Brand, and Trevor Noah, to name a few.



In 2020, Taylor successfully raised over $300,000 USD for Direct Relief in support of its COVID-19 response efforts, auctioning 13 signed and handpicked guitars from his personal collection (eBay hosted the auctions and matched the funds raised). He went on to launch the non-profit Taylor Foundation, which aims to support and uplift military veterans and emergency personnel living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



Recently, Taylor acquired the rights to the beloved Famous Monsters brand, relaunching its magazine, toys, horror film, and hosted festivals.

Photo Credit: Marina Hunter