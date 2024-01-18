Coors Light Partners With Country Superstar Lainey Wilson For Multi-Year Partnership & Exclusive Fan Giveaways

Coors Light Partners With Country Superstar Lainey Wilson For Multi-Year Music Partnership and Exclusive Fan Giveaways

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024: Everything to Know About the 80's New Wave Photo 3 Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 4 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win

Coors Light Partners With Country Superstar Lainey Wilson For Multi-Year Partnership & Exclusive Fan Giveaways

This year, Coors Light is turning up the volume with an all-new, multi-year music partnership with country superstar Lainey Wilson, who was recently nominated for two 2024 Grammys including Country Album of the Year and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

In 2023, Wilson was also nominated and took home many awards, including nine Country Music Association Awards nominations, where she won the coveted Entertainer of the Year along with four other categories, tying the one-year record first set in 1969. 

A Coors Light fan and beer drinker (one who famously said “hold my beer), Wilson will also bring Coors Light on tour as the official partner for her 2024 Country's Cool Again tour. In the coming weeks, fans will also be able to shop exclusive limited-edition Coors Light and Wilson merch at LaineyWilson.com. 

“Music is the universal language of chill — just like Coors Light, it brings people together and can refresh any moment, person or room," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “Lainey Wilson puts her own country spin on chill and we're pumped to join her on tour and wherever she is connecting with fans.”

In addition to the limited-edition merch, Coors Light is also awarding* one lucky fan a pair of tickets to Wilson's show in London with travel and lodging expenses covered for two. But the fun doesn't stop there, as three more fans will each win a pair of tickets to a U.S. show of their choice along with $1,000 to cover travel expenses. Learn more about how to win these chill experiences @CoorsLight on Instagram. 

“Hold my beer because I'm going on tour with Coors Light,” said Lainey Wilson. “2024 is going to be another rule breaking year, and I'm thrilled to have Coors Light along for the ride. We can't wait to bring moments of chill to all my fans across the U.S on my upcoming “Country's Cool Again” tour, and through some fun surprises we have in store.”

The new partnership with Lainey Wilson will include a fresh through the line advertising campaign including digital and OOH, with retail materials starting to appear in-store February 2024.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.), 21 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 2/1/24. For Official Rules, including how to enter without beer purchase, odds, and prize descriptions, visit www.CoorsLight.com/LaineyFlyaway.

Winners are solely responsible for booking any lodging or transportation required for prize use. Sponsor: Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC, 250 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL USA 60606 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Moor Mother to Release New Album The Great Bailout; Listen To Guilty Photo
Moor Mother to Release New Album 'The Great Bailout'; Listen To 'Guilty'

Moor Mother announces new album 'The Great Bailout' which dissects the realities of British colonialism. The Great Bailout is Moor Mother aka Camae Ayewa's ninth studio album, with production contributions on various tracks from Mary Lattimore, Lonnie Holley, Vijay Ayer, Angel Bat Dawid, Sistazz of the Nitty Gritty, Aaron Dilloway and more.

2
The Brook & The Bluff Announce Support For Headlining US Tour Photo
The Brook & The Bluff Announce Support For Headlining US Tour

The Brook & The Bluff announced supporting acts for their upcoming US tour. WILLIS will support the first leg of dates starting in Asheville, NC and concluding in Oklahoma City, OK. Teenage Dads will support starting in Tucson, AZ and ending in Columbia, MO. Hotel Fiction will support select dates.

3
Son Of The Velvet Rat Share New Single Rosary Ft. Jolie Holland Photo
Son Of The Velvet Rat Share New Single 'Rosary' Ft. Jolie Holland

The track, which arrives with a music video, features vocals from Jolie Holland. They are known for their jagged folk-pop melodies, infusing the cabaret traditions of Old World masters like Georges Brassens, Jacques Brel and Fabrizio De André with the Old Testament prophecy and Kabbalistic visions of Townes Van Zandt, Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan.

4
Dua Lipas Service95 Celebrates Milestone 100th Issue Photo
Dua Lipa's Service95 Celebrates Milestone 100th Issue

Dua Lipa's Service95 editorial platform celebrates its milestone 100th issue featuring interviews with centenarians from all over the world, making for a wholesome celebration of life packed full of wisdom.

More Hot Stories For You

Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRAKendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in FebruaryTeejay to Drop Debut EP in February
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES