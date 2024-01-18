Coors Light Partners With Country Superstar Lainey Wilson For Multi-Year Partnership & Exclusive Fan Giveaways

This year, Coors Light is turning up the volume with an all-new, multi-year music partnership with country superstar Lainey Wilson, who was recently nominated for two 2024 Grammys including Country Album of the Year and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

In 2023, Wilson was also nominated and took home many awards, including nine Country Music Association Awards nominations, where she won the coveted Entertainer of the Year along with four other categories, tying the one-year record first set in 1969.

A Coors Light fan and beer drinker (one who famously said “hold my beer), Wilson will also bring Coors Light on tour as the official partner for her 2024 Country's Cool Again tour. In the coming weeks, fans will also be able to shop exclusive limited-edition Coors Light and Wilson merch at LaineyWilson.com.

“Music is the universal language of chill — just like Coors Light, it brings people together and can refresh any moment, person or room," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “Lainey Wilson puts her own country spin on chill and we're pumped to join her on tour and wherever she is connecting with fans.”

In addition to the limited-edition merch, Coors Light is also awarding* one lucky fan a pair of tickets to Wilson's show in London with travel and lodging expenses covered for two. But the fun doesn't stop there, as three more fans will each win a pair of tickets to a U.S. show of their choice along with $1,000 to cover travel expenses. Learn more about how to win these chill experiences @CoorsLight on Instagram.

“Hold my beer because I'm going on tour with Coors Light,” said Lainey Wilson. “2024 is going to be another rule breaking year, and I'm thrilled to have Coors Light along for the ride. We can't wait to bring moments of chill to all my fans across the U.S on my upcoming “Country's Cool Again” tour, and through some fun surprises we have in store.”

The new partnership with Lainey Wilson will include a fresh through the line advertising campaign including digital and OOH, with retail materials starting to appear in-store February 2024.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.), 21 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 2/1/24. For Official Rules, including how to enter without beer purchase, odds, and prize descriptions, visit www.CoorsLight.com/LaineyFlyaway.

Winners are solely responsible for booking any lodging or transportation required for prize use. Sponsor: Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC, 250 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL USA 60606