Cool Is Forever LLC Launches 'Fast Start' Marketing Initiative

Former Sony Distribution and Label President Bob Morelli has added a new offering to the suite of services at his strategic Sales and Marketing company, Cool is Forever LLC : a one month crash course in taking developing artists from Point A to Point B, successfully. Learn more at www.coolisforever.net

Morelli says, "CIF generally does long term ongoing consultation, acting as an all in product management company for artists, labels and industry partners. We have assisted our clients with long term strategies for years, with all aspects from creating the marketing plan to implementing it. This now gives a client a cost effective opportunity to get a one shot, four week initiative, which can give an artist or partner significant momentum. Perfect for young artists/ labels, unsigned artists, college music grads, and creatives just getting going".

The month-long offering includes overall sales/marketing strategic planning, tips on creating release timelines, A&R assistance, consulting on social media best practices, GEO targeted advertising plans, advice on distribution options and editorial pitches, merch and physical production, help with making industry connections and providing access to marketing data.

Morelli adds "This will help many artists and labels get going by addressing basics and fundamentals. If they choose to continue, CIF additionally offers tour booking, access to sync/ licensing, radio promo, actual social posting, set up contesting, creative video content creation, lyric videos, online and traditional publicity, access to publishing, top tier recording studio, mixing/mastering options, vocal assistance, brand partnerships, management, consumer streaming growth, social media growth, weekly zoom calls and more. The music world is cluttered. A ton of releases each week, lots of major and independent company competition, non stop change for artists to deal with. And a select few get the full support from a major label. That's where CIF comes in. We help you compete. Cost effective, flexible, connected, experienced. Offering ongoing sales/ marketing support and or now, adding the option of our Fast Start initiative"

Cool is Forever Consulting specializes in big picture strategies, tactical marketing, sales initiatives, negotiating distribution and label deals with a full team providing service in digital marketing, online advertising, social media, creative, data analytics, A&R, and influencer marketing.

A music veteran of 30+ years, Morelli has strong relationships with industry leaders and power players. He was involved in the successes of The Bee Gees, KISS, Bon Jovi, Donna Summer, Sting and Eric Clapton while at Polygram Records. Later arriving at RCA Records then BMG, he assisted in the launches and growth of Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Dirty Dancing, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., ATCQ, Rod Stewart, Yanni, Usher, Santana, Creed, Buddy Guy, Moby, The Strokes and Foo Fighters.

When BMG merged with Sony, Morelli was tapped to run the company as EVP/GM. He combined two staffs, two work cultures and ran this 2 billion dollar company, while working with iconic artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel and Beyonce. After BMG/Sony, he began a 12 year run as President of RED Distribution at Sony Music Entertainment. Within 2 years, Bob started restructuring and adding "Label Services," that revolutionized distribution companies.

This approach attracted the best labels, artists in the music business including Jason Aldean, Mumford and Sons, Alabama Shakes, Kelsea Ballerini, Phoenix, Bayside, LoCash, Daya, Noah Cyrus, In This Moment, 21 Savage, Brandy Carlile, Bullet for My Valentine, Joey Badass, Jason Isbell, Gov't Mule, Fredo Bang, G-Eazy, AWOLNATION, Childish Gambino + many more. Post running distribution, Morelli transitioned to President of start-up label, RED MUSIC LABEL GROUP, as part of Sony Music before leaving to create his own company, Cool is Forever Consulting LLC.