Conway The Machine Releases 'Look What I Became' & New Video For 'Tito's Back'

His meteoric ascension aside, it's miraculous that Conway is even still alive, much less the new face of Eminem's Shady Records. After suffering a bullet to the back of the head in 2012, the gnarly incident changed the technical way he rhymed, prompting him to adopt an off-balance, but commanding and exacting flow, which Conway employs to depict the autobiographical world he expertly raps about and lives in---and as he knows, the consequences of the game are brutal.

Griselda's (Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn) ascension, both collectively and individually is palpable. From their inauspicious Buffalo roots, to signing with Eminem and Shady Records, the Griselda juggernaut has created a real and sustaining moment. That movement is unified, authentic, raw, unfiltered, vivid and raw. And there is no disputing that a real street ethos exists; one that has taken the music industry by storm.

While we await Griselda to unleash their forthcoming group project for Shady Records (What Would Chine Gun Do which will be released in November) and Conway's solo project for Shady Records (God Don't Make Mistakes, which will be released in October and features the lead-single "Bang!" featuring Eminem), today Conway released his prelude project, Look What I Became, which is executive produced by Westside Gunn.

"Look What I Became... is an appetizer before God Don't Mistakes. I'm just staying on fire and keeping the streets feed and satisfied. I'm painting pictures" Conway confidently asserts. "I came from the bottom, from nothing, and now I'm on a major label and making music with Eminem. This project is a blueprint of that. It's an incredible project and body of work and one of my favorite projects I've recorded thus far. I trust Westside's vision and process to bring everything together how I want to be presented. A nugget aint a nugget until it's dipped in sauce. His flavor puts it over the top."

Look What I Became features guest appearances and production from Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Dave East, Jim Jones, Alchemist, Statik Selektah, DJ Muggs and Daringer.

As an added bonus, Conway also released a visual for the projects first single, Tito's Back," featuring Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn.

Watch the "Tito's Back" Video ft. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn here:





