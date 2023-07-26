Concrete Castles Announce Sophomore Album 'Brand New Me'

The album will be released on August 25th.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 2 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 3 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 
Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine' With Catherine Carlile From the Photo 4 Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine'

Concrete Castles Announce Sophomore Album 'Brand New Me'

Alt-Pop trio Concrete Castles have announced their sophomore album, Brand New Me, which is set to arrive on August 25th via Velocity Records and Equal Vision Records. This serves as the band’s follow up to their debut album Wish I Missed U which was released September 2021, and featured Circa Survive’s Anthony Green on the title track. 

On the upcoming album, Concrete Castles’ Guitarist Matt Yost shares “This album has been filled with so many new experiences for us. New direction, new ways we approach writing music, and new videos. Each release we just got better and better and we can’t wait to finally put out the finished album “Brand New Me”.

To pre-order/pre-save the new album, visit here.

While fans wait in anticipation for Brand New Me, they can listen to “Smile”, “Disappear (Like Magic)" and now, “Kill The Lights” with its accompanying music video, as well as two other singles which have since been released ahead of the album.

Concrete Castles began performing covers, building their presence on Youtube under the name First To Eleven. With over 1.6M subscribers and well over half a billion cumulative views on YouTube, First To Eleven has created an incredible fanbase as a cover band, re-imagining popular songs with an added rock edge.

Releasing new music weekly, the band has surpassed all expectations, finding passionate music lovers who are drawn to their stylings of the songs. The rapidly growing First To Eleven audience is as devoted as the band is talented, often supporting them through exclusive perks on the band’s Patreon page. In addition to their well-watched YouTube channel, their EP’s and merch are available for purchase on their website so fans can jam with their music on demand.

Fans will be able to experience the upcoming album live as Concrete Castles will be hitting the road this Fall on the “Emo Dreams Tour” in support of Icon For Hire along with Conquer Divide and The Funeral Portrait. Tour dates can be found below.

Tour Dates:

10/4 - Great Falls, MT
10/6 - Boise, ID
10/7 - Spokane, WA
10/8 - Seattle, WA
10/10 - San Francisco, CA
10/12 - Fresno, CA
10/13 - Anaheim, CA
10/14 - Los Angeles, CA
10/15 - San Diego, CA
10/17 - Las Vegas, NV
10/18 - Phoenix, AZ
10/19 - El Paso, TX
10/21 - Lubbock, TX
10/22 - San Antonio, TX
10/24 - Houston, TX
10/25 - Corpus Christi, TX
10/27 - Destin, FL
10/28 - Winter Park, FL
10/29 - Jacksonville, FL
10/30 - Atlanta, GA
10/31 - Memphis, TN

Photo Credit: Zach Kubiak



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sinead OConnor Dies at Age 56 Photo
Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56. O'Conner is perhaps most known for her rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U,' a Prince cover that went #1 in 1990. Over the course of her career, O'Conner dropped 10 studio albums.

2
Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For That Dog Photo
Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'

Capitol Records Nashville’s Caylee Hammack releases a charming new music video for breakup anthem “That Dog,” available to watch now. With a track where “heartbreak takes on a whole new meaning” (CountryNow), the new video shot on a farm near Nashville shows Hammack reminiscing on a relationship and love lost with a former partner’s dog.

3
HIGH VIS Announce First-Ever US South Dates Photo
HIGH VIS Announce First-Ever US South Dates

After their sold out North American live debut back in Spring, High Vis have confirmed a Southern run in between their Riot Fest and Furnace Fest performances. They play Dallas, Austin, Houston (in partnership with CREEM Magazine and Slane Whiskey), St. Louis and New Orleans for the first time ever.

4
Yung Bae Unveils Awesome Ways (Ft. Nile Rodgers) & Announces New LP Photo
Yung Bae Unveils 'Awesome Ways (Ft. Nile Rodgers)' & Announces New LP

The upbeat “Awesome Ways” mixes Yung Bae’s colorful production with Rodgers’ signature guitar licks, making for the ideal summer smash as the past, present, and future of funk collide. On the heels of the acclaimed “Body Talk” with Mayer Hawthorne  — “a dynamic piece of funk-pop” according to Sheesh.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media PostKylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post
Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'
TELEMARKETERS Docu-Series Coming to Max in AugustTELEMARKETERS Docu-Series Coming to Max in August

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SIX