Common Kings Release Music Video For 'Neil Armstrong' Featuring Landon Mcnamara

GRAMMY-nominated band Common Kings have released the music video for their new single "Neil Armstrong" featuring Billboard Charting artist Landon McNamara.



The video was directed by Hagoth Aiono and Dick Stone, and shot throughout the group's sold-out Croptober Tour. The single is the first taste of new music from Common Kings' upcoming album due out in 2020.

Common Kings' style and music is a collection of inspirations orchestrated into an array of head rocking beats, feel-good vibes, and emotional fever. Their crazy, fun-loving attitude compliments Common Kings' live sound, producing phenomenal hits with rock, reggae, pop, and island influences. These influences originate from each band member's love for various genres and widespread knowledge of music.

Common Kings are confirmed to play One Love Cali Reggae Festival in Long Beach, CA this coming February with Dirty Heads, Rebelution, and Slightly Stoopid.

Tour Dates:

Feb 09 - Long Beach, CA @ Queen Mary





