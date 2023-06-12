Commemorate Juneteenth And Pride Month At Joe's Pub; Lineup Announced

Commemorate Juneteenth and Pride Month at Joe's Pub with Britton & The Sting's Juneteenth Liberation Ball, Juneteenth Legacy Project, Truth Future Bachman, Justin Vivian Bond, Catherine Cohen and Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Alexis Michelle, and more!

Get full details and ticket information below!

Monday, June 19 at 6:30 PM

Juneteenth LP (Juneteenth Legacy Project) is a musical collaborative of Black classically trained musicians who are continually pushing boundaries by bringing together unexpected classical music by Black classical composers and brilliantly crafted pop arrangements for a refreshing take on the live music experience. The Juneteenth Annual Celebration event at Joe's Pub was born not only out of the desire to celebrate Freedom Day, but also to introduce audiences to the often under-represented repertoire of the Black Diaspora.

Juneteenth is first and foremost a celebration of freedom, but in the case of this particular Juneteenth concert, it is a celebration specifically of what Black musicians did and continue to do with that freedom. We celebrate and honor the women and men from then to now, who against all odds chose a life of creativity in music by picking up a violin, a conductor's baton, or a composer's pen. Juneteenth LP's events always feature the music of the Black Diaspora, but also sometimes the music of other cultural traditions that speak to them; but most importantly, their events are joyful fêtes.

Monday, June 19th at 9:30 PM

Recent Tony Award-winner Britton Smith uses his funk liberation band Britton & The Sting to spread the gospel of authenticity and inclusion as the bridge to radical liberation. Britton self identifies as a Black Gay Mega Pastor, set on this earth to dismantle the systems and ideas of oppression that keep us from living our most authentic lives. "Let's get Drunk and go to Church" - the band's anthem speaks volumes about their mission and identity. The talented pack of musicians lead their congregation with an electric passion for funk, gospel, soul, and testimony. Their shows feel like church in all the best ways.

Recently featured in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Fault Magazine, and The New Yorker, Britton & The Sting was also featured in Paper Magazine's “Bops Only” 10 Songs You Need to Start Your Weekend Right'' list, as well as a featured 2020 NPR Tiny Desk Submission Top Pick.

Tuesday, June 20th at 7:00 PM

A pride concert for the ages, Truth and their crew of super-queeros reimagine hits from Bachman's Shapeshifters Playlist, Luna & the Starbodies, FARMED, and give a sneak preview of never-before-heard songs from a brand-new musical. Celebrate pride colorfully, publicly, and in love, as Truth Future Bachman's Queer Time Rhapsody sings our future into being.

Truth Future Bachman is a "rising-star nonbinary composer" (Playbill), vocalist, and writer of socially focused musicals. "[M]usically and vocally rich" (The New York Times), Truth is praised for "golden-voiced", "soulful vocals" (Vulture). They were recently featured in Teen Vogue and Runnersworld. Select original musicals: Luna & the Starbodies (Lincoln Center, Powerhouse Theatre), Horsemanship (Princeton Arts Fellowship), Shapeshifters (Musical Theatre Factory, The Delacorte), FARMED: A Live Podcast Album (WNYC, Fresh Ground Pepper, Joe's Pub).

Tuesday, June 20 - Friday, June 23 at 9:30 PM

Monday, June 26 at 9:30 PM

Tuesday, June 27 - Wednesday, June 28 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 29 - Friday, June 30 at 9:30 PM

Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special The Twist?...She's Gorgeous, which was filmed at Joe's Pub and premiered earlier this year. The same live show won her the coveted title of Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in 2019. She can be seen next in the Paramount+ feature film, At Midnight, and in the upcoming Hulu series "What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding". Last year, she found herself in Comedy Central's "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens", and she joined the cast for Season 3 of FX's critically acclaimed series "What We Do in the Shadows". She can also be seen leading the indie comedy Dating & New York, opposite fellow comedian Jaboukie Young-White which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films. Additionally in 2021, she published her first book entitled God I Feel Modern Tonight, which is her collection of comedic poetry.



Emmy-nominated, Drama Desk Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian Ikechukwu Ufomadu has been called the "gentleman scholar of alt comedy" by Vulture, while Time Out New Yorkhas described him as having "a confidence as big as all outdoors. You don't want to miss him before he becomes a household name." His set will be a waggishly absurd exploration of such vital topics as “The Alphabet” and “Counting."



Wednesday, June 21 - Sunday, June 25 at 7:00PM

We have been here forever and are NOT going away. I might even go as far as saying those poor, evil trolls, with sad, sick souls are lucky to have us leading the way to a more glorious way of living and loving - even if they're too clueless to get it.

This Pride I'm singing songs about staying strong and being FIERCE! Look for songs by PJ Harvey, Sinead “Pope Ripper” O'Connor, some originals and some heartfelt TRANTHEMS. In the words of one of our queer ancestors, Sterling Holloway, aka Winnie the Pooh, in a classic 70s commercial: “If you want a tough stain out, SHOUT IT OUT!”

This Pride will be a RIOT!!!

Saturday, June 24 at 9:30 PM

Writer/performer Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The New York Times, HBO's "High Maintenance," Netflix's "GLOW," Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") returns to Joe's Pub for his annual Pride night of solo sit-down comedy.

Sunday, June 25 at 9:30 PM

Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood returns to Joe's Pub to celebrate Pride in New York City with his newest solo show and live recording of KSK on the BQE: A Black Queer Experience. The star of Kinky Boots and the critically acclaimed solo show, Classic Whitney: Alive! steps out from underneath the wig and the gowns to present an intimate evening of tunes by Black queer artists from the Harlem Renaissance to now. Black queer musicians throughout history have given the world bold, rich music that expresses the intersectionality of their Blackness and Queerness. Hop on this sassy, sexy, cool ride with pit stops through Jazz, Funk, Rock, Hip Hop, and R&B genres. With a set list featuring music from Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Little Richard, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae, Frank Ocean, Prince, Sylvester, and more, Kirkwood celebrates those artists whose shoulders he stands on as a Black Queer person today.

Monday, June 26 at 7:00 PM

Bistro Award winning show, From The Soul, starring Broadway's Blaine Krauss (Hamilton, The Cher Show, Kinky Boots, The Great Comet), makes its way to the legendary Joe's Pub with a special live recording concert. Fresh from touring as Aaron Burr, capturing the now ICONIC show that has been sold out at 54 Below and online, Blaine is taking it to the next level. Adding in some new favorites and reprising our beloved moments with an 11-piece orchestra, this performance is not to be missed.

Tuesday, June 27 & Wednesday, June 28 at 9:30 PM

Joe's Pub presents Alexis Michelle, one of the stars of Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars!

Alexis Michelle makes her long awaited Joe's Pub debut! With theatricality running through her veins you can expect an evening of songs ranging from the catalogues of Barbra Streisand and Kay Starr to Dionne Warwick. Alexis is joined by longtime collaborator Brandon James Gwinn leading the band, and debuting some showy originals by him, for her, this show will have something for everyone. The highest lowbrow chanteuse, Alexis Michelle is gonna give you the hot Broadway girl summer you've been yearning for!