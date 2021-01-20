Comedy Group Sour Pickles Release Trump-Eviscerating Parody of 'We Didn't Start the Fire'

Viral Comedy Group, Sour Pickles TV @sourpicklestv latest musical parody takes the tune of Billy Joel's iconic 'We Didn't Start the Fire' and reimagines the lyrics to seek retribution instead of absolution.

The video features Nick Laughlin ripping through the soaring vocals of the classic hit, turning the classic tune's lyrics into "Donald Trump You're Fired".

The comedy group hasn't escaped the eye of more prominent figures either. Alaska Thunderf*ck, runner up and winner of RuPaul's drag race, and one of New York Magazine's most powerful drag queens in America, even donates a cameo.

Sour Pickles TV is a Youtube channel created in 2020 by Leigh N. Silver and the team at Adaptlab Filmmakers. The channel focuses on current events, musical parodies, sports, and history through a comedic lens. "We like to make timely comedy sketches that educate our audience about the past and raise awareness about the present through laughter." Official Website: Sour Pickles TV Instagram: @sourpicklestv

AdaptLab Filmmakers is a filmmaking collective that seeks to provide a space for neurodiverse filmmakers to pioneer career paths in the film industry through collaborations on original and unique productions. AdaptLab puts a focus on diverse stories, including neurodiverse stories.

Leigh Silver is the Creative Director and head writer of Sour Pickles TV, and a director, writer, and producer, with a passion for telling bold and entertaining stories. A graduate of the New York Film Academy and Nova Southeastern University, Leigh has been making films across the United States for over 10 years. In the past Leigh has worked for companies such as PBS, Flatbush Pictures and the ReelAbilities Film Festival.

Brian Blum is the Executive Director and Head of Production at AdaptLab Filmmakers. He is an award-winning queer film director and graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. His debut short film "Blood and Water" (2017) was an official selection of Miami Film Festival and Short of the Week. It won 1st Prize Award winner at NYU's First Run Film Festival, and was later shortlisted for a British Academy Award. His follow up film, "My Daughter Yoshiko" (2018), won the Zeno Mountain Award at Miami Film Festival, and continues to succeed on the festival circuit. Prior to coming to AdaptLab, Brian was a freelance production sound mixer in NYC.

Alejandro Sarete is the Post Production Supervisor at AdaptLab and editor for Sour Pickles TV. A talented visual artist and queer filmmaker trained and based in NYC, he specializes in production sound and animation. Alejandro graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2016 and worked professionally as a production sound mixer before joining the Sour Pickles team.

Watch the full video here: