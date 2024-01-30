Combo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. Tour

Tickets on sale Friday.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Combo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. Tour

It's 2024, the world's on fire, nothing makes sense- but somehow everything also does. Combo Chimbita and Pachyman on tour together, for example, makes all the sense in the world. A band from NYC via Colombia, who fuses intergalactic Cumbia, Bullerengue, and rock, and an artist from LA via Puerto Rico mastering the art of sun-soaked vintage dub, both gathering around an analog synth- that- that is what we all need right now. 

Combo Chimbita, the four-piece from Brooklyn via Colombia, has been at it since 2016, turning heads with their ritualistic shows and captivating sound that blends music from the Colombian Caribbean, Cumbia, rock and wild electronics. Their latest album, Iré, was released in 2021 via Anti- to much acclaim. They've toured with the likes of Lido Pimienta, Crumb, and beyond and have a new single coming out February 23.

Pachyman, the Puerto Rican dub master based in Los Angeles, released a new album last year, Switched-On, via ATO, which is an homage to the generative artistic era when musicians first began manipulating synthesizers to emit gloriously off-kilter bleeps, bloops, and whooshes. His live presence is something that's been known to transform any mood, infusing rooms with sunshine and good vibes. He's been on the road with the likes of Khraungbin, Altin Gün, and many more.

These two acts together will be an arguably necessary oasis of goodness. Tickets on sale Friday.

Combo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. Tour



