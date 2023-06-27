Colter Wall Pens An Ode To The Good Stuff With 'For A Long While'

Battle Creek, Saskatchewan - If his latest release, “Corralling The Blues,” was a glimpse into the hard times surrounding rural, agricultural communities, then Colter Wall’s new single “For A Long While” is the other side of the coin, laying out exactly what brings a smile to the beloved ranch hand’s face.

A prairie ode to a great guitar, a timeless song, rest after a hard day’s work, and a perpetual itch to roam, “For A Long While” plays out like a quartet of vignettes punctuated by breezy harmonica and slide guitar melodies; upbeat and steady. “I guess that’s how it’s always been,” Wall sings through each refrain in his signature hardscrabble baritone. “Or at least for a long while.”

“For A Long While” is the latest tune to be released from Wall’s upcoming album, Little Songs—out July 14th via Wall’s longtime label La Honda Records and new partner RCA Records. The ten-song LP features eight originals inspired by—and written in—Wall’s home of Battle Creek, Saskatchewan, along with a Hoyt Axton cut, “Evangelina,” and a cover of Ian Tyson’s “The Coyote & The Cowboy.”

Fans can stream or purchase “For A Long While” today at this link, check out Wall’s previously-released Little Songs singles “Evangelina” and “Corralling The Blues” at their respective links, and pre-order or pre-save Little Songs ahead of its July 14th release right here.

Wall is set to make his first of two rare live appearances this weekend at Denver’s Dusty Boots Festival before heading up to Montana’s Under The Big Sky on July 14th. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit colterwall.com.

More About Little Songs: With his longtime touring band, Wall returned to Yellowdog Studios in Wimberly, Texas, where he cut his 2020, Billboard-charting album, Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs, to track the ten tunes that make up Little Songs.

With co-producer Patrick Lyons, Wall tracked eight original songs and two fan-favorite covers from Ian Tyson and Hoyt Axton. Little Songs is an upbeat, sometimes somber glimpse into the rural work and social life of the Canadian West, and, more so than with previous albums, opens emotional turns as mature and heartening as the resonant baritone voice writing them.

This release of new music follows the recent partnership between Wall’s longtime label La Honda Records and RCA Records, with Little Songs as the first album since the partnership.

Prior to the new album, Wall released two standalone singles—“Cypress Hills and the Big Country” and a cover of Cowboy Jack Clement’s “Let’s All Help the Cowboys (Sing the Blues)”—as well as the 2020 LP Western Swings & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs and Colter Wall and the Scary Prairie Boys’ Live In Front Of Nobody, a 2021 live stream, full-band show turned indie record store, vinyl-only release–a coveted and limited release. Information on both albums can be found at colterwall.com.