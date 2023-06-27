Colter Wall Pens An Ode To The Good Stuff With 'For A Long While'

“For A Long While” is the latest tune to be released from Wall’s upcoming album, Little Songs—out July 14th.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

Colter Wall Pens An Ode To The Good Stuff With 'For A Long While'

Battle Creek, Saskatchewan - If his latest release, “Corralling The Blues,” was a glimpse into the hard times surrounding rural, agricultural communities, then Colter Wall’s new single “For A Long While” is the other side of the coin, laying out exactly what brings a smile to the beloved ranch hand’s face.

A prairie ode to a great guitar, a timeless song, rest after a hard day’s work, and a perpetual itch to roam, “For A Long While” plays out like a quartet of vignettes punctuated by breezy harmonica and slide guitar melodies; upbeat and steady. “I guess that’s how it’s always been,” Wall sings through each refrain in his signature hardscrabble baritone. “Or at least for a long while.”

“For A Long While” is the latest tune to be released from Wall’s upcoming album, Little Songs—out July 14th via Wall’s longtime label La Honda Records and new partner RCA Records. The ten-song LP features eight originals inspired by—and written in—Wall’s home of Battle Creek, Saskatchewan, along with a Hoyt Axton cut, “Evangelina,” and a cover of Ian Tyson’s “The Coyote & The Cowboy.” 

Fans can stream or purchase “For A Long While” today at this link, check out Wall’s previously-released Little Songs singles “Evangelina” and “Corralling The Blues” at their respective links, and pre-order or pre-save Little Songs ahead of its July 14th release right here.

Wall is set to make his first of two rare live appearances this weekend at Denver’s Dusty Boots Festival before heading up to Montana’s Under The Big Sky on July 14th. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit colterwall.com.

More About Little Songs: With his longtime touring band, Wall returned to Yellowdog Studios in Wimberly, Texas, where he cut his 2020, Billboard-charting album, Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs, to track the ten tunes that make up Little Songs. 

With co-producer Patrick Lyons, Wall tracked eight original songs and two fan-favorite covers from Ian Tyson and Hoyt Axton. Little Songs is an upbeat, sometimes somber glimpse into the rural work and social life of the Canadian West, and, more so than with previous albums, opens emotional turns as mature and heartening as the resonant baritone voice writing them. 

This release of new music follows the recent partnership between Wall’s longtime label La Honda Records and RCA Records, with Little Songs as the first album since the partnership.

Prior to the new album, Wall released two standalone singles—“Cypress Hills and the Big Country” and a cover of Cowboy Jack Clement’s “Let’s All Help the Cowboys (Sing the Blues)”—as well as the 2020 LP Western Swings & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs and Colter Wall and the Scary Prairie Boys’ Live In Front Of Nobody, a 2021 live stream, full-band show turned indie record store, vinyl-only release–a coveted and limited release. Information on both albums can be found at colterwall.com.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Cold Cave Announce U.S. Tour in September & October Photo
Cold Cave Announce U.S. Tour in September & October

Fresh off the road supporting Depeche Mode, Cold Cave have returned with an exciting U.S. headline tour announcement.  The group, which features underground luminary Wes Eisold and multi-instrumentalist Amy Lee, will canvas the midwest and coastal regions of the United States this September and October. 

2
Austin Band Briscoe to Release Debut Album West of It All in September Photo
Austin Band Briscoe to Release Debut Album 'West of It All' in September

Rising Americana-folk-rock band Briscoe is set to release their debut album, West of It All via ATO Records. Produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats), the album features a collection of folksy hooks and bold songwriting that bridges the gap between classic American roots music and its modern-day incarnation.

3
Nina Keith Shares New Single Blow Up Yr Life (U Need To) Photo
Nina Keith Shares New Single 'Blow Up Yr Life (U Need To)'

LA-based trans artist, producer, and composer, Nina Keith, unveils her dazzling single “Blow Up Yr Life (U Need To)” – feat. indie pop artist Barrie, + composer and musician, Qur’an Shaheed. The song is accompanied by visuals from Canadian artist Nik Arthur that follows the movement of evaporating water droplets.

4
Paramore Set Australia & New Zealand Dates For November 2023 Photo
Paramore Set Australia & New Zealand Dates For November 2023

Grammy Award-winning US trio Paramore – Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York – will touch down in Australia and New Zealand this November, following their most recent visit in 2018 when they played sold out East Coast dates. Paramore, joined by special guest Remi Wolf, will head through Auckland’s Spark Arena.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' VideoVideo: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short FilmVideo: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film
THE IDOL Will Conclude on SundayTHE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD