Colter Wall Announces Fall Tour Supporting New Album 'LITTLE SONGS'

Still riding high on the release of his brand new album Little Songs, beloved Canadian songsmith Colter Wall has given his ever-loyal fanbase even more to be excited about. Beginning October 11th, Wall and his band will hit the road for ten rare, on-stage appearances over the last few months of 2023. The October leg will find the boys in the Midwestern United States with stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit, to name a few, before heading south to Dallas's newly reopened Longhorn Ballroom and Durant, Oklahoma's Choctaw Casino Grand Ballroom in December. Red Shahan will join Colter as support on the announced shows. A full list of Colter Wall tour dates can be found below.

Artist pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, August 9th at 10 am (venue's local timezone) for Wall's mailing list members. There's still time to sign up by following this link. Promoter pre-sales go live on August 10th at 10 am local time and general onsale begins Friday, August 11th at 10 am. Like most of Wall's concerts, fans are highly encouraged to get tickets as soon as possible, as these shows will likely sell out. Signing up for early access via Click Here is the easiest and earliest option to purchase tickets.

Wall's latest, Little Songs, marks the first release in a partnership between his longtime label La Honda Records and RCA Records. Prior to the new album, Wall released two standalone singles—“Cypress Hills and the Big Country” and a cover of Cowboy Jack Clement's “Let's All Help the Cowboys (Sing the Blues)”—as well as the 2020 LP Western Swings & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs and Colter Wall and the Scary Prairie Boys' Live In Front Of Nobody, a 2021 live stream, full-band show turned indie record store, vinyl-only release–a coveted and limited release. Information on both albums can be found at colterwall.com.

Colter Wall 2023 Tour Dates:

October 11 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 13 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

October 14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

October 15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

October 18 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

October 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

October 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

December 6 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

December 7 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

December 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Ballroom

All dates with support from Red Shahan

More About Colter Wall:

Colter Wall and his music are from the prairies of southern Saskatchewan, where he lives and works. He is a La Honda Records/RCA Records recording artist and has appeared abroad, including Austin City Limits and most recently at the Ponoka Stampede.