Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Collaborative Music Project, Arrows, Drops Fifth Single 'Wish You The Best' Featuring Tejas

The dreamy indie-pop track includes a hooky acoustic guitar refrain, airy soundscapes as well as the deft production touch and breezy vocals.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Collaborative Music Project, Arrows, Drops Fifth Single 'Wish You The Best' Featuring Tejas

Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, released his fifth single "Wish You The Best" today on all streaming & download platforms. The dreamy indie-pop track includes a hooky acoustic guitar refrain, airy soundscapes as well as the deft production touch and breezy vocals from Mumbai singer-songwriter Tejas. Click here to listen.

Sharing more about this release, David Britto said, "There are instances in life when you meet people and immediately know that a bond between them is set to be lifelong. The song encapsulates that exact sentiment, and ensures that wherever they are in the world or whatever is going on in their life, all you want for them is to succeed and be happy no matter what."

On working with Tejas, David Britto said, "From being a fan to now, being able to call Tejas a friend is fantastic. We've grown to know each other over the last six years and found a lot of commonalities in one another. To have collaborated with him on this song has been fantastic. His work ethic, his cleverness as a producer and just him being an overall helper has been wonderful."

"Wish You The Best" brings together Arrows' ability to tell stories through his songwriting and Tejas' honeyed vocals which are rested beautifully on a bed of lush sonic elements from acoustic guitars to synths. An animated music video that captures the essence of the song will also be released along with the song.

Connect with Arrows

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Fairleigh Dickinson University WAMFEST 2022 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Jazz And Dance ConnectionsFairleigh Dickinson University WAMFEST 2022 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Jazz And Dance Connections
September 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Fairleigh Dickinson University's School of the Arts presents WAMFEST 2022 on October 10 and 12 at the Florham Campus.  WAMFEST is sponsored by Arts & Culture Collaborative, Dance Connections, Morris Arts. All events are free of charge and open to the public, but reservations are required. 
Better Than Ezra Hits The Mayo Performing Arts Center Stage October 27Better Than Ezra Hits The Mayo Performing Arts Center Stage October 27
September 28, 2022

With over three decades of touring to credit, New Orleans Alt-Rock heavyweight Better Than Ezra – named one of Billboard's “Greatest of All Time Alternative Artists” – returns to the road for the Better Than Ezra: Legends of the fall Tour 2022. 
Latinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At Joe's Pub In NYCLatinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At Joe's Pub In NYC
September 28, 2022

Latin-GRAMMY nominees Mariachi Herencia de México are on tour with a brand-new album, Herederos (The Heirs), which pays tribute to the past while looking to the future.
Latinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At The Long Center In AustinLatinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At The Long Center In Austin
September 28, 2022

Latin-GRAMMY nominees Mariachi Herencia de México are on tour with a brand-new album, Herederos (The Heirs), which pays tribute to the past while looking to the future.